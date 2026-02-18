"After the speech of the Latvian President, there is no doubt left that Brussels and Europe’s pro-war politicians expect that Ukraine’s EU membership ca be accelerated following the Hungarian parliamentary election on April 12," Balazs Hidveghi said in a Facebook video. The State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office went on to recall the words of Edgars Rinkevics.

Peter Magyar is expected to support Ukraine's accession (Photo: Krisztian Mate)

"We want to see Ukraine as soon as possible as part of the EU. We have election processes and sometimes surprises happen. Let’s wait until things happen," Edgars Rinkevics said. Latvia's President only confirmed that Brussels and Kyiv are angling for the outcome of the Hungarian elections, aiming to remove Viktor Orban and bring the Brussels-aligned Tisza Party to power. The Latvian President also stated that they want Ukraine to become a member of the European Union as soon as possible.

It is therefore no coincidence, Balazs Hidveghi warned, that they are doing everything to influence the result, as they want an obedient Tisza government loyal to Brussels.

