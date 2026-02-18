Rendkívüli

Magyarország nem szállít dízelolajat Ukrajnának

Balazs Hidveghi: Say No to Brussels’ War Plans + Video

It is no coincidence that pro-war actors are doing everything to influence the outcome of the election in Hungary. They want an obedient Hungarian leadership that will not stand in the way of Ukraine joining the European Union, said Balazs Hidveghi, pointing out that for this reason, filling out the national petition is important.

2026. 02. 18. 14:16
Balazs Hidveghi, State Secretary of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office (Photo: MTI)
"After the speech of the Latvian President, there is no doubt left that Brussels and Europe’s pro-war politicians expect that Ukraine’s EU membership ca be accelerated following the Hungarian parliamentary election on April 12," Balazs Hidveghi said in a Facebook video. The State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office went on to recall the words of Edgars Rinkevics.

20251023 Budapest Nemzeti Menet Fotó: Máté Krisztián MK MW Bulvár Képen: Magyar Péter a Tisza párt elnöke,
Peter Magyar is expected to support Ukraine's accession (Photo: Krisztian Mate) 

"We want to see Ukraine as soon as possible as part of the EU. We have election processes and sometimes surprises happen. Let’s wait until things happen," Edgars Rinkevics said. Latvia's President only confirmed that Brussels and Kyiv are angling for the outcome of the Hungarian elections, aiming to remove Viktor Orban and bring the Brussels-aligned Tisza Party to power. The Latvian President also stated that they want Ukraine to become a member of the European Union as soon as possible.

 It is therefore no coincidence, Balazs Hidveghi warned, that they are doing everything to influence the result, as they want an obedient Tisza government loyal to Brussels.

Fill out the national petition and say no to Brussels’ war plans,

the State Secretary urged.

Cover photo: Balazs Hidveghi, State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office  (Photo: MTI)

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A katasztrófa maga az ember?

Kondor Katalin avatarja

Egyre csak azt hangoztatjuk, hogy ez nem a mi háborúnk. Nem bizony! Csak éppen mi szenvedjük el, s nem a brüsszeli siserahad.

