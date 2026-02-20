Ukraine is trying to blackmail Hungary, Balazs Orban said in the video shared on his Facebook page. He argued that the shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline is not a technical issue but the result of a conscious political decision.
Balazs Orban: Tisza Party Aligns With Ukraine On Energy Issue
Balazs Orban, the Hungarian PM's Political Director criticized Ukraine's leadership and the Hungarian opposition in a video posted on social media, arguing that the shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline is a deliberate political decision by Ukraine to put pressure on Hungary.
The political director stated that the Ukrainian leadership wants Hungary to allow Ukraine's entry into the European Union, support its war, and break away from cheap Russian energy. These goals run counter to the interests of the Hungarian people, Balazs Orban pointed out.
It also became clear that Brussels and the Hungarian opposition are colluding with the Ukrainians. In Munich, they agreed that Ukraine could exert this pressure. The representatives of the Tisza Party attending the event were informed about this move, and they agreed to support Ukraine and cut Hungary off from cheap Russian energy,
he emphasized.
The whole story is outrageous. Standing on the side of Brussels and Ukraine instead of the Hungarians is something unacceptable,
he added.
We Hungarians do not want to pay more for gasoline. We do not want to pay more for energy and we do not want the abolition of the household utility cost cuts. That is why Fidesz is the safe choice,
Balazs Orban said.
Cover photo: Balazs Orban, Hungarian PM's Political Director (Photo: MTI)
