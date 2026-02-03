PM Orban: EPP Seeks to Strip Veto Rights and Turn EU into Military Alliance

"The handlers of the Tisza Party gathered in Zagreb over the weekend. There, they adopted two goals and openly stated them: the veto right in the EU must be abolished, and the bloc must be turned into a military alliance. This was approved by the European People’s Party, of which Tisza is also a member. This is their strategy, this is their goal. Whoever is a member of the EPP signs up to this agenda. Let no one have any doubts: even if it wanted to, Tisza could not stay out of this," Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in his latest post, attaching a video.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban ( Source: Facebook)