PM Orban: EPP Seeks to Strip Veto Rights and Turn EU into Military Alliance

The decisions adopted at the European People’s Party meeting in Zagreb make it clear what direction the Tisza Party also follows, Viktor Orban pointed out. In a video posted on Facebook, the Hungarian Prime Minister said the EPP’s goal is to strip member states of their veto rights and turn the European Union into a military alliance, and anyone who belongs to the EPP signs up to this agenda.

2026. 02. 03. 11:04
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
"The handlers of the Tisza Party gathered in Zagreb over the weekend. There, they adopted two goals and openly stated them: the veto right in the EU must be abolished, and the bloc must be turned into a military alliance. This was approved by the European People’s Party, of which Tisza is also a member. This is their strategy, this is their goal. Whoever is a member of the EPP signs up to this agenda. Let no one have any doubts: even if it wanted to, Tisza could not stay out of this," Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in his latest post, attaching a video.

The EPP's leadership held a meeting in Zagreb last week, where they had agreed on two key points. One was that the veto rights of member states should be taken away in Brussels decision-making. The other was that the European Union should be turned into a military alliance. These were the two decisions they made,

Viktor Orban began in the video.

"This might not be that big of a problem in itself, because they can decide whatever they want. The problem is that Hungary's largest opposition party, Tisza, is a member of the EPP. This decision will have consequences in Hungary," he added.

No matter what the Tisza Party says, the truth is they want to take away our veto. They’ve even found their candidate for foreign minister. [Foreign Minister Peter] Szijjarto would rather lose his head than give up a fraction of our national interests. But the lobbyists brought in by Tisza from Brussels and London wouldn't know how to say no, even if they wanted to,

he concluded.

