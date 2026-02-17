"Hungary supports the United States’ peace efforts in Ukraine, and we are prepared to host the peace summit in Budapest," Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on his social media page.
PM Orban: Donald Trump Has Done the Most to End the Russia-Ukraine War
Hungary supports the United States’ peace initiatives in Ukraine and Budapest is ready to host a peace summit, Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his Facebook page, emphasizing that Donald Trump has done the most so far to bring the war to an end, and believes that without his leadership there would be no realistic chance of resolving the conflict peacefully in the foreseeable future.
President Trump has done the most to ensure that the Russia-Ukraine war is brought to an end. If Donald Trump had been President of the United States, this war would not have broken out. If he were not the current U.S. President, we would have no chance of ending this war with peace within a foreseeable timeframe,
PM Orban stressed.
Cover photo: U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
