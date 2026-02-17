Rendkívüli

Békemenet lesz március 15-én

PM Orban: Donald Trump Has Done the Most to End the Russia-Ukraine War

Hungary supports the United States’ peace initiatives in Ukraine and Budapest is ready to host a peace summit, Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his Facebook page, emphasizing that Donald Trump has done the most so far to bring the war to an end, and believes that without his leadership there would be no realistic chance of resolving the conflict peacefully in the foreseeable future.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 17. 10:24
U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communications/Akos Kaiser)
"Hungary supports the United States’ peace efforts in Ukraine, and we are prepared to host the peace summit in Budapest," Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on his social media page.

Marco Rubio amerikai külügyminiszter és Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

President Trump has done the most to ensure that the Russia-Ukraine war is brought to an end. If Donald Trump had been President of the United States, this war would not have broken out. If he were not the current U.S. President, we would have no chance of ending this war with peace within a foreseeable timeframe,

PM Orban stressed.

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Lóránt Károly
idezojelekukrajna

Út a háborúhoz

Lóránt Károly avatarja

Az oroszok tiltakozásokkal ugyan, de sokáig tűrték a NATO – illetve a mögötte álló erők – „Drang Nach Osten” politikáját, de Ukrajna NATO-tagsága vörös vonal volt a számukra.

