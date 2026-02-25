Tisza Party Exposed By Its Own Pro-War Ally + Video

Csaba Domotor highlighted that he speech makes it clear that massive sums are being demanded for further arms deliveries that would be used to strike Russia and its infrastructure, which is a clear escalation of the war.

The politician pointed out that the speech also calls for fast-tracked European Union membership for Ukraine and lashes out at those who think differently.

MEP Domotor stressed that he considered it important to share the video because Tisza Party politicians consistently deny these positions at home in Hungary. As he wrote, the recording is public, so their denials are in vain.