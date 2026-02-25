Rendkívüli

A bal kezében ott volt a sniccer, a jobb kezével ütött – megszólalt lapunknak a megtámadott fideszes aktivista

Dömötör CsabaTisza PártEurópai Néppárt (EPP)Európai Parlamentorosz-ukrán háború
Tisza Party Exposed By Its Own Pro-War Ally + Video

Csaba Domotor shared on Facebook a speech delivered at the European Parliament’s debate on the Russia–Ukraine war. "Let us take a look at what the lead speaker of the European People's Party, with the Tisza Party in its ranks, said in yesterday’s debate on the war. Everything is in it. Including what Tisza Party politicians deny at home," Csaba Domotor wrote.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 25. 14:37
Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz (Photo: AFP)
Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz, shared the speech delivered by the lead speaker of the European People’s Party (EPP) in the European Parliament debate on the Russia–Ukraine war. In the video, MEP Domotor emphasizes: "So the point here is that we are talking about the Tisza Party's EP group in Brussels, their lead speaker, and their official position."

Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz (Poto: MTI/Csaba Bus)

"We Europeans must strengthen Ukraine's civil resilience and defense capabilities. We need to deliver more air defense systems and deep strike capabilities to paralyze Russia's weapons production and strategic transport infrastructure," the speaker says.

Our security guarantees for Ukraine must be crystal clear, entering force immediately after the end of the state of war, fully encompassing the substance of Article 42 (7) of the EU Treaty. That must go hand in had with the credible process of integrating the country into the European Union. Ukrainians you are not alone. The traitors are at Moscow. We are with you. Slava Ukraini!

the speaker concluded his speech.

Csaba Domotor highlighted that he speech makes it clear that massive sums are being demanded for further arms deliveries that would be used to strike Russia and its infrastructure, which is a clear escalation of the war.

The politician pointed out that the speech also calls for fast-tracked European Union membership for Ukraine and lashes out at those who think differently.

MEP Domotor stressed that he considered it important to share the video because Tisza Party politicians consistently deny these positions at home in Hungary. As he wrote, the recording is public, so their denials are in vain.

 

Cover photo: Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz (Photo: AFP)

