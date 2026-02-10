Ukrainians are ceaselessly working in Brussels to push through decisions that would endanger Hungary's sovereignty, Hungary’s energy security, and thus the country’s safe operation, the minister said. For example, by immediately banning the purchase of Russian crude oil and natural gas or by pressing for adopting immediate sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry, Russian oil companies, and Russian gas companies during negotiations on the twentieth sanctions package. This would obviously mean that from the day after adoption, Hungary would no longer be able to purchase nuclear fuel for the Paks nuclear power plant, thus forcing it to halt its operation, Peter Szijjarto stressed. Cooperation on the construction of the new Paks facility would also have to be halted, meaning construction would stop. Hungary would not be able to purchase Russian natural gas or Russian crude oil practically from the day after the decision is made. Anyone who does this is our enemy. And Ukraine is currently our enemy, because Ukraine is taking hostile steps against Hungary. And this is something we cannot accept, will not accept, and will not allow.
Hungary FM: Brussels–Kyiv Coalition Wants a Change of Government in Hungary
Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade was the guest on today’s broadcast of The Hour of Truth. Peter Szijjarto revealed key details about the upcoming meeting of the Board of Peace, and among the topics discussed was Europe going to war, which Hungary opposes.
It is absolutely clear that there is a Brussels–Kyiv coalition that wants to see a change of government in Hungary. The candidate of the Brussels–Kyiv coalition in Hungary is the Tisza Party, as they know perfectly well that Hungary would meet the objectives of Brussels and Kyiv if the Tisza Party were able to form a government. As long as there is a sovereign national government in office in Hungary, neither Brussels nor Kyiv can expect to impose their will on Hungary,
Peter Szijjarto said on the program.
Europe is now suffering from a kind of war and sanctions fanaticism. Increasingly extreme proposals are being put forward one after another. Now they want Rosatom, Gazprom, and Lukoil to be added to the sanctions list, meaning those Russian energy companies whose cooperation is critical for Hungary both in terms of energy security and the maintenance of household utility cost cuts. What is unfolding there is a very severe form of war and sanctions fanaticism, the minister underlined.
The fact that an anti-Hungarian policy is being pursued in Ukraine is nothing new. This has been the case since at least 2015. That was when laws began to be pushed through the Ukrainian parliament aimed at continuously restricting the rights of the Hungarian ethnic community, especially in the area of mother tongue use. Sadly, and tragically, it is no exaggeration to say that during the Soviet Union, Hungarians living in Transcarpathia had more rights regarding the use of their mother tongue than they do today. And this is the country that the European Union, Brussels, wants to bring into the EU. And this is what the Tisza Party wants to support, as you can recall that they conducted a survey showing that the majority of their supporters stand on Ukraine’s side, at least according to the Tisza's survey results.
Open Manhunts Are Taking Place on the Streets in Ukraine
The European Union, the Council as well, has a report stating that what is happening constitutes inhuman treatment. Dragging a father to the ground on the street in front of his own children and hauling him off to war is something that people now apparently consider acceptable, Peter Szijjarto pointed out.
We submitted a sanctions proposal, and it was swept off the table,
the minister stated. He pointed out that Ukrainians are allowed everything, they must be given everything: money, weapons, soldiers, and more. Even the ruining of Europe is not an obstacle anymore. This is practically what we are talking about now. The Russian–Ukrainian war has also claimed Hungarian lives.
Every time when we learn that a Hungarian person has died in this war, we contact the family and provide assistance,
the minister said.
Hungary's Government Protects People with Utility Cost Cuts
Among major European cities, Budapest had the cheapest electricity and gas prices. The international press has been widely reporting on this.
By introducing the household utility cost cuts scheme and protecting it despite all difficulties, the Hungarian government has ensured that today Hungarian people pay the lowest utility costs in Europe. Everyone else pays more. And why? It does not take rocket science to calculate. Because we buy energy at the cheapest price, while others buy it at a higher price. Since Hungary purchases cheap Russian crude oil and natural gas, Hungarian families’ utility costs are lower than in countries that buy energy from sources more expensive than Russian ones.
the minister explained. This is not a particularly complicated relationship that cannot be understood, he said, and this is exactly the situation the Tisza Party wants to bring to an end. "In the world of international big capital, one thing matters. We can see even in the case of Tisza expert Istvan Kapitany (former Shell vice president) what the press highlights: how he increased his wealth through his company's shares. In the world of international big capital, one thing matters: the profit of the owner, the shareholder," he added.
Trump–Orban Meeting Ahead
Donald Trump sent a friendly message to Viktor Orban last week. Then on Saturday, the Prime Minister announced that he is scheduled to meet Donald Trump in Washington.
The leader of the world’s number one superpower and the Hungarian prime minister are friends. This is particularly important now because a new international order, a new world order, is taking shape. And this new world order will be fundamentally different from the previous one, Peter Szijjarto underlined.
The previous world order was essentially built on international institutions, international law, and international standards. The new world order, however, is based on personal relationships, on cooperation between governments, and on bilateral relations. In this context, it is worth its weight in gold if a country’s leader maintains good relations with those major power centers that determine how this new world order functions. Hungary's Prime Minister is a good friend of Donald Trump. At the same time, the Hungarian Prime Minister has been able to maintain effective cooperation, based on mutual respect, with the Chinese, Russian, and Turkish presidents as well.
The American President has now invited the Prime Minister again to Washington, where the inaugural session of the Board of Peace will take place. He is counting on the Prime Minister’s participation, and he will be there, just as he was in Davos and earlier in Sharm el-Sheikh. "When it comes to peace, Donald Trump is the only one we can rely on, and we, who have consistently stood on the side of peace over the past four years, can naturally be seated at the table."
The European Union’s frustration also stems from this: there is a war conflict in Europe, and by now, many people are sitting around the table almost everywhere, except for the European Union. But the reality is that this needs to be understood. Because if the European Union continuously obstructs Donald Trump, if EU leaders make statements that the European Union is not ready for peace, and if the European Union continuously undermines the path toward peace, then this is something it must reckon with.
U.S. State Secretary to Visit Budapest
"We will have good days ahead, because tomorrow the Chinese Foreign Minister is coming, and the U.S. State Secretary will arrive on Monday," Peter Szijjarto revealed.
This is what it looks like when a country is isolated,
the Foreign Minister said. Within five days, both the Chinese and the U.S. foreign ministers will come to Hungary.
Host Balazs Nemeth raised the question of whether Marco Rubio is coming to prepare a visit by Donald Trump.
.We can be sure that this will be asked every day. They will now meet on February 19–20, if I remember correctly, which will be next week in Washington, and then there will be another date as well, which we will announce at that time,
the minister said.
Europe Is Heading Toward War
The French chief of staff has once again spoken about the need to be ready for war by 2030. On Saturday, the Prime Minister said that week by week, Europe is moving closer to war.
A decision has been made in Brussels that Europe must go to war against the Russians. This has been put in writing by the two European nuclear powers by committing to sending troops to Ukraine. European foreign ministers are now openly talking about the European Union being unprepared for peace, which means that the European Union is opposed to the success of peace efforts. The European Union’s interest is for the war to continue.
The upcoming Hungarian parliamentary election will be the last one before 2030. And it is now that we can decide whether we go to war or we do not,
he said.
DK Would Strip Ethnic Hungarians of Voting Rights
On Friday, Hungary’s Supreme Court, the Kuria, delivered a ruling stating that the integrated environmental permit of the factory in God is valid, and that the factory is allowed to operate. The Kuria annulled the previous court ruling that had stated otherwise, the minister said in connection with the issue.
The Democratic Coalition (DK) is fighting to gain attention. One of its themes is that voting rights should be taken away from Hungarians living outside Hungary's borders. The Democratic Coalition has always campaigned against Hungarians living beyond the borders. The Democratic Coalition never wanted ethnic Hungarians to receive Hungarian citizenship, the minister noted.
In closing, the program discussed the result of Sunday evening’s by-election in Balmazujvaros. This is a constituency where the opposition won in 2024, and where the Fidesz candidate last won in 2014. Fidesz has now won again, with unusually high turnout for a by-election. In this regard, Peter Szijjarto said:
The thing is, not only did we stand up one on one, but the third candidate also wanted to wrest support from us. So, taking this into account, the performance we achieved in Balmazujvaros is even more commendable. This clearly shows that if people don't hide behind Facebook profiles, but actually go out and vote, the situation is different. So there is a difference between reality and digital life.
In rural areas, people fully understand what is at stake in this election. Experiencing the mood prevailing in downtown Budapest as a nationwide atmosphere is a huge mistake.
Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
