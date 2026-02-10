Open Manhunts Are Taking Place on the Streets in Ukraine

The European Union, the Council as well, has a report stating that what is happening constitutes inhuman treatment. Dragging a father to the ground on the street in front of his own children and hauling him off to war is something that people now apparently consider acceptable, Peter Szijjarto pointed out.

We submitted a sanctions proposal, and it was swept off the table,

the minister stated. He pointed out that Ukrainians are allowed everything, they must be given everything: money, weapons, soldiers, and more. Even the ruining of Europe is not an obstacle anymore. This is practically what we are talking about now. The Russian–Ukrainian war has also claimed Hungarian lives.

Every time when we learn that a Hungarian person has died in this war, we contact the family and provide assistance,

the minister said.



Hungary's Government Protects People with Utility Cost Cuts

Among major European cities, Budapest had the cheapest electricity and gas prices. The international press has been widely reporting on this.

By introducing the household utility cost cuts scheme and protecting it despite all difficulties, the Hungarian government has ensured that today Hungarian people pay the lowest utility costs in Europe. Everyone else pays more. And why? It does not take rocket science to calculate. Because we buy energy at the cheapest price, while others buy it at a higher price. Since Hungary purchases cheap Russian crude oil and natural gas, Hungarian families’ utility costs are lower than in countries that buy energy from sources more expensive than Russian ones.

the minister explained. This is not a particularly complicated relationship that cannot be understood, he said, and this is exactly the situation the Tisza Party wants to bring to an end. "In the world of international big capital, one thing matters. We can see even in the case of Tisza expert Istvan Kapitany (former Shell vice president) what the press highlights: how he increased his wealth through his company's shares. In the world of international big capital, one thing matters: the profit of the owner, the shareholder," he added.