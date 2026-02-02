veszélyeseurópai uniószijjártó péter
Hungary FM: What the European Union Is Doing Regarding the War Is Extremely Dangerous

"In the Foreign Affairs Council, it has been said very clearly, for the fist time ever, by multiple ministers, that the European Union is not prepared for peace," Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto emphasized. What the European Union is doing regarding the war is very dangerous, he pointed out.

2026. 02. 02.
"We are absolutely not happy with the policy of the European Union on the war, Peter Szijjarto told Bloomberg in an interview. 

Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)

"In the Foreign Affairs Council today, it has been said very clearly, for the fist time ever, by  multiple ministers, that the European Union is not prepared for peace," Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade emphasized in the interview, excerpts of which he also shared on his Facebook page. Peter Szijjarto did not name the ministers who made such statements. However, he stressed that public declarations often differ significantly from what is said behind closed doors. 

I'm in a lucky situation because I express the same opinion in both situations. Therefore, I can say that what the European Union is doing regarding the war is very dangerous. It's very dangerous that they are sending and spending the money of the European people on the war. We are not ready to send a single euro cent of the Hungarian people to Ukraine to operate their country and to bring more weapons.

Peter Szijjarto also added:

For us, this is not a matter of procedure. For us, this is a matter of Hungarian national interest. We will not let the money of the European people be sent to Ukraine. As long as we are in office, this is not going to happen for sure.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)

