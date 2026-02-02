Hungary FM: What the European Union Is Doing Regarding the War Is Extremely Dangerous

"In the Foreign Affairs Council today, it has been said very clearly, for the fist time ever, by multiple ministers, that the European Union is not prepared for peace," Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade emphasized in the interview, excerpts of which he also shared on his Facebook page. Peter Szijjarto did not name the ministers who made such statements. However, he stressed that public declarations often differ significantly from what is said behind closed doors.

I'm in a lucky situation because I express the same opinion in both situations. Therefore, I can say that what the European Union is doing regarding the war is very dangerous. It's very dangerous that they are sending and spending the money of the European people on the war. We are not ready to send a single euro cent of the Hungarian people to Ukraine to operate their country and to bring more weapons.