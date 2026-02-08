Further Details Emerge About the Meeting Between Viktor Orban and Donald Trump + Video

"I was last in Davos when President Donald Trump, together with around twenty heads of state, founded the Board of Peace," Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a post shared on his social media page.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles at the Haladas Sport Complex in Szombathely on February 7, 2026

(MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

The Prime Minister highlighted that

Washington will host the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace. Last night I received an invitation to attend as a founding member, and I will meet the President again.

Asked when the American President could be expected to visit Hungary, the Prime Minister replied that he would speak about this after his meeting with Donald Trump.

As is known, at the anti-war rally in Szombathely, the Prime Minister said that it is important for Hungary to maintain the best possible relations with the United States and Russia, and to manage its relations with Brussels adequately. Hungary’s goal is to have allies and not enemies, he stated.