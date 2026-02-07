PM Orban: The 2026 Election Will Decide War or Non-Involvement for Hungary

Recalling the origins of Fidesz, PM Orban said that the political mobilizing that later became the party began in the mid-1980s, with its strongest rural base in Szombathely. Speaking at the Digital Civic Circles' (DPK) anti-war rally in the city, he noted that politically, Szombathely, back in the day, represented the “center of the country” for them. He reminded the audience of decisive victories there in 1998 and again in 2002. “We must not settle for less in the upcoming election either,” he said.

With elections approaching, PM Orban acknowledged that everyone is weighing their chances.

In Szombathely the governing parties are leading confidently both on party lists and in individual races.

But, he warned, “having a chance is not the same as winning.”

You can only win at one moment—at the very end. Until then, you have to work,

he emphasized.

DPK Are the Continuation of the Civic Circles

PM Orban thanked Csaba Hende for his role in rebuilding the civic right after the 2002 election defeat, noting that without him, they would not be where they are today. He said

DPK are the continuation of the Civic Circles network formed after that loss.

He also expressed gratitude to local sports associations.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban was greeted with a huge ovation in Szombathely as well (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

Saying 'No' Is Possible

The prime minister recalled a story from the Yugoslav wars, saying that in 1999 then–U.S. President Bill Clinton had called him and asked Hungary to open a new northern front against Yugoslavia by attacking Serbia. “If we had had a prime minister back then who only knew how to say ‘yes, sir,’ we would have been neck-deep in war,” PM Orban said. “It is possible to say no.”

He asked what would have happened to cities like Szeged, Baja, and Hodmezovasarhely, or to the roughly 300,000 ethnic Hungarians living in Vojvodina, had Hungary agreed to Clinton's request.

PM Orban also recalled the March 4, 1945 bombing of Szombathely, when in five waves, 118 American B–24 heavy bombers dropped more than 260 tons of bombs on the city, destroying or damaging three-quarters of its buildings and killing countless civilians.