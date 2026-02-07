háborúellenesdpkszombathelyen
magyar

PM Orban: The 2026 Election Will Decide War or Non-Involvement for Hungary

The anti-war rally of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) reached another stop on its nationwide tour, this time in the western Hungarian city of Szombathely. Prime Minister Viktor Orban addressed the gathering and answered questions from participants. During his remarks, the prime minister announced that he will meet again with the U.S. president in Washington in two weeks, at a session of the Board of Peace. He also made clear that keeping Hungary out of the war and preserving the country’s hard-won achievements will require every single vote and mandate on April 12 from the counties of Gyor-Moson-Sopron, Vas, and Zala.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 07. 17:25
Recalling the origins of Fidesz, PM Orban said that the political mobilizing that later became the party began in the mid-1980s, with its strongest rural base in Szombathely. Speaking at the Digital Civic Circles' (DPK) anti-war rally in the city, he noted that politically, Szombathely, back in the day, represented the “center of the country” for them. He reminded the audience of decisive victories there in 1998 and again in 2002. “We must not settle for less in the upcoming election either,” he said.

With elections approaching, PM Orban acknowledged that everyone is weighing their chances. 

In Szombathely the governing parties are leading confidently both on party lists and in individual races. 

But, he warned, “having a chance is not the same as winning.”

You can only win at one moment—at the very end. Until then, you have to work,

he emphasized.

 

DPK Are the Continuation of the Civic Circles

PM Orban thanked Csaba Hende for his role in rebuilding the civic right after the 2002 election defeat, noting that without him, they would not be where they are today. He said 

DPK are the continuation of the Civic Circles network formed after that loss.

He also expressed gratitude to local sports associations.

DPK Szombathely Fidesz kampány Orbán Viktor
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban was greeted with a huge ovation in Szombathely as well (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

 

Saying 'No' Is Possible

The prime minister recalled a story from the Yugoslav wars, saying that in 1999 then–U.S. President Bill Clinton had called him and asked Hungary to open a new northern front against Yugoslavia by attacking Serbia. “If we had had a prime minister back then who only knew how to say ‘yes, sir,’ we would have been neck-deep in war,” PM Orban said. “It is possible to say no.”

He asked what would have happened to cities like Szeged, Baja, and Hodmezovasarhely, or to the roughly 300,000 ethnic Hungarians living in Vojvodina, had Hungary agreed to Clinton's request.

PM Orban also recalled the March 4, 1945 bombing of Szombathely, when in five waves, 118 American B–24 heavy bombers dropped more than 260 tons of bombs on the city, destroying or damaging three-quarters of its buildings and killing countless civilians. 

“Szombathely was considered the fourth or fifth most heavily war-damaged city of Hungary,” he said, adding:

Here in Szombathely, everyone knows—never again war.

 

Young People Are Our Children

Speaking about younger voters, Orban said young people are “our children—and for some of us, our grandchildren—so we can trust them.” 

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree; sometimes it rolls away, but it doesn't fall far.

he noted, stressing that the government will not give up on reaching them.

“Any young person who votes for the Tisza Party is voting against their own future,”

he said, adding that that message still has not reached every young individual. He likened it to how he became an Ujpest fan: everyone in the family was a fan of the Fradi soccer team. But of course, times change, he noted, and admitted he is now a Puskas Akademia supporter.

Addressing young people directly, PM Orban urged them to take themselves seriously—not to rebel against the Hungarian government, but against Brussels.

DPK Szombathely Fidesz kampány Orbán Viktor
Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to a packed house (Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department)

New Highways, New Development

In response to a question, PM Orban outlined plans 

to continue construction of the M86 highway to Kormend, build the M87 to Koszeg, and construct the M76 between Kormend and Zalaegerszeg. 

He noted that Szombathely is unique, as Vienna, Bratislava, Zagreb, and Ljubljana are all closer to it than Budapest, and said the border region - Mosonmagyarovar–Sopron–Szombathely -will require a dedicated development program. 

“At least in a few areas, we must be better than the countries around us here—including the Austrians,” Orban said, adding that the key difference is that Soviet troops left Austria in 1955 but only left Hungary in 1989.

Sports and Young Talent Development

Asked about top-division football in Szombathely, Orban said the city has received significant funding but failed to use it effectively. He stressed that the government’s focus has to be on upcoming talent development rather than professional sports. He warned that the Tisza Party’s real program would cut sports funding—money that ultimately supports children.
“Sport is part of our family policy,” he said, adding that 

under the current right-wing government, sport will remain a strategic sector.

DPK Szombathely Fidesz kampány Orbán Viktor
According to Viktor Orban, the 2026 election will be the last one before the war (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

In response to a question, the PM said that four thousand churches had been renovated and two hundred new ones built. He pointed out that having many communities makes us stronger. Supporting families means supporting the nation. Spiritual communities make the homeland stronger.

 

Brussels Is Carrying Out a War Plan

Orbán said events are unfolding weekly that push Europe closer to war, which is why anti-war rallies remain necessary. He cited comments from NATO’s secretary general on sending troops to Ukraine and 

from Manfred Weber about deploying soldiers with European badges to Ukraine. We do not want to see such soldiers in Ukraine—especially not Hungarian young people,

he stressed.

According to PM Orban, EU leaders are executing a plan that includes cutting diplomatic ties, reinstating conscription, and ramping up weapons production. 

The EU wants to shift Europe to a war economy by 2030. They 
have openly declared that the EU must be ready for war by 2030,” he said.

PM Orban called the 2026 election “the last one before war.”

“Whether we go to war or stay out will be decided by the government elected in 2026,” he stated. Orban warned that Ukraine has requested $1.5 trillion from the EU and said that if allowed, “they will take our money out of Hungary.” He added that the presence of even a single Western soldier in Ukraine without agreement with Russia would mean war.  The Russians have stated that they would consider any Western soldier stationed on Ukrainian territory to be a legitimate military target. 

 

Tisza Party Is Incapable of Saying No 

The prime minister pointed out that, given the current situation, the Tisza Party has only 27 members and is not the real opponent, as the ruling parties have more members in Szombathely than the Tisza Party has in total. 

He argued that 

the real opponent is not the small Tisza Party but Brussels itself, which wants to install a government that would send Hungarian money to Brussels. The election is not about what happens in Hungary, but about what happens to Hungary,

 he said.

According to Viktor Orban, international affairs clearly show the difference between the approach of Hungary and that of Brussels. He added that Fidesz left the European People's Party (EPP) group because Brussels wanted to force them to adopt its policy on migration. The Hungarian government was unwilling to do so. He added that those, like the Tisza Party who are EPP members will implement what is said there. "Tisza will not be able to say no," he noted, stating that they represent something very different from the current ruling parties.

PM Orban also reaffirmed Hungary’s veto rights in the EU, saying it is laid out in the Treaties and he will not allow unanimous decision-making to be abolished.

Until now, they have tried to convince me. But that didn't work, so they decided to replace me, he added. He emphasized that we only need to make one mistake and we're done for.

Viktor Orban said that when Brussels decided to run a party against his under the name Tisza, they must have thought that this was the 'most Hungarian river'. "The Tisza is a river with two faces. If there is such a thing as an unpredictable river, it is the Tisza," he said, referencing a Hungarian poem.

DPK Szombathely Fidesz kampány
Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer

Ukraine Is a Risk

PM Orban asked those present to convey to the Hungarians in Transcarpathia that they stand with them. The Hungarian government will help the families of Hungarians who die on the front lines. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto must keep this issue on the daily agenda, as it cannot be ignored. He added that everything will have the necessary consequences.

"We will not allow them to mess with us, we are in a different world," he stated. The head of government said that his position is that Ukraine should not be allowed membership in the EU. 

It would be problematic if we are in a military and/or economic alliance with them. Firstly, it would drag us into war. Secondly, our agriculture and those working in it would be ruined, but this would be the case for all production segments. This would destroy Central European economies,

he said, adding, “We must cooperate with Ukraine, but membership is out of the question.” 

He also said that Kyiv must give up their demand to cut Hungary off from cheap Russian energy. "As long as Ukraine does this, Ukraine is our enemy," he added. 

 

Abolishing Utility Cost Cuts

PM Orban warned that without Russian oil and gas, utility bills would skyrocket. He said average annual household utility costs in Hungary are about 250,000 forints, compared to 800,000 in Poland.

Anyone who claims we can cut off Russian energy without ending utility price cuts is either ignorant or lying,

he said and reminded the audience that 

"what Peter Magyar is saying today, Ildiko Lendvai had said earlier.

"We've been down this road before. That's when they raised gas prices," he said, adding that Tisza's expert Istvan Kapitany was not brought in from the consumer protection department, but from the SHELL corporation. He was sent here to enter into politics with Tisza to put an end to the utility price cuts.

The prime minister stated that energy companies want to obtain people's money. 

"If the government doesn't protect you from these sharks, they will take your money," he added.

According to Viktor Orban, Tisza wants to take you for fools because the officials want to make you believe that we can become independent of Russian gas, while at the same time extending the utility price cuts. 

"The lamb that entrusts its fate to the wolf should not be surprised if it ends up as the wolf's lunch," he said.

 

Meeting With Donald Trump

The PM confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his support this week and announced that . 

they will meet again in Washington in two weeks at the Board of Peace meeting.

He said Hungary’s strategy of least risk 

is to stay out of conflicts in Ukraine while strengthening our country.

Hungary, he noted, has never had higher foreign currency and gold reserves.  

In anticipation of a worst case scenario, Hungary has never spent more on modern weaponry,

he added.

According to Viktor Orban, it is important to maintain good relations with the Americans and Russians and to manage relations with Brussels. "Hungary is safe today, but this will only remain the case as long as Fidesz is in power," he stated.

 

“Without Western Hungary, There Is No Fidesz Government”

At the end of the meeting, the prime minister thanked participants and suggested that everyone heed their common sense, and will realize that Fidesz is the sure choice. 

I consider it a realistic calculation that we will need every seat in Gyor-Moson-Sopron, Vas, and Zala counties to win the election. Without Western Hungary, there will be no Fidesz government.

At the end of the event, Philip Rakay announced that Prime Minister Viktor Orban would deliver his annual review speech next weekend, and that the DPK meeting would continue in Bekescsaba in two weeks' time.

Borítókép: Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök (Fotó: Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály)

 

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

