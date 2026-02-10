SzekszárdOrbán Viktorfejlesztés
Massive Crowd Welcomes Viktor Orban At Szekszard Stop of Nationwide Tour + Video

Prime Minister Viktor Orban continued his nationwide tour. On Monday, he held talks in Szedres with mayors from the Szekszard region. The meeting, focusing on the region’s development plans, was also attended by MP Istvan Horvath and Minister of Construction and Transport Janos Lazar. The forum drew massive interest.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 10. 10:43
On Monday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks in Szedres on development plans for the Szekszard area, in southern Hungary, the PM's General Department of Communication said. The talks were attended by local mayors, Istvan Horvath, Fidesz MP for the region, and Minister of Construction and Transport Janos Lazar. 

Szedres, 2026. február 9. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök (b4) Szekszárd térségének polgármestereivel tárgyal Szedresen 2026. február 9-én. A kormányfő mellett Lázár János építési és közlekedési miniszter (b3), szemben Horváth István, a térség fideszes országgyűlési képviselője (j3). MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (4th from left) meets with mayors of the Szekszard region in Szedres on February 9, 2026 (MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

Participants in the meeting included:

  • Regina Lehocz, county commissioner;
  • Zoltan Zsiko, vice president of the Tolna County Assembly;
  • Jozsef Bordacs, mayor of Fadd;
  • Janos Figler, mayor of Sarpilis;
  • Janos Fulop, mayor of Ocseny;
  • Istvan Gancs, mayor of Tengelic;
  • Attila Gero, mayor of Sioagard;
  • Tibor Heberling, mayor of Decs;
  • Miklos Rafajlovics, deputy mayor of Medina;
  • Janos Kovacs, mayor of Szedres;
  • Istvan Molnar, mayor of Alsonyek;
  • Zsolt Orban, mayor of Facankert;
  • Istvan Sebestyen, mayor of Bata;
  • Lajos Sipos, mayor of Porboly;
  • Istvan Toth, mayor of Bogyiszlo;
  • Korinna Toth, mayor of Vardomb;
  • Zoltan Balogh, mayor of Tolna;
  • Peter Mate, deputy mayor of Szekszard.

No Stopping!

"No stopping: Viktor Orban continues the nationwide tour and mobilization in Szekszard," Daniel Deak wrote on his Facebook page.

The analyst of the 21st Century Institute also shared a photo clearly showing that in Szekszard as well, all eyes were on Viktor Orban.

Footage by Daniel Bohar also shows the atmosphere that welcomed the Prime Minister in Szeszard:

As previously reported, in a message posted in the Fighters' Club, the Prime Minister indicated that he would set out again on Monday afternoon, though his destination remained undisclosed. The veil has now been lifted.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (center) meets with mayors of the Szekszard region in Szedres on February 9, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)


