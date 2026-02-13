Orban: European Economy in Decline – Prime Minister Reports Live from EU Summit

Responding to a question about Ukrainian President Zelensky setting a target date for EU accession, Mr. Orban said:

Dreams, sweet dreams.

On the topic of Ukrainian threats, he added:

Of course, every country protects its sovereignty, and so do we. We will not allow ourselves to be threatened or blackmailed.

PM Orban: Europe Is in Decline

Hungary's prime minister emphasized: “We are here today because the European economy is in decline.”

He added:

In Brussels’ language, that means it is losing competitiveness. We have come together to discuss what must be done so that we are not in decline, but that the European economy rises and grows again. In my view, there are three key steps. This is Hungary’s position. The first is that we need peace, becaise the war is blocking the economy; it cannot grow. War is bad for the economy, so peace must be achieved as soon as possible.

The second is that if you have money, and the EU has it, don’t send it elsewhere if you need it yourself. For example, don’t send it to Ukraine. So the second point is: if we already have resources, and our economy is in decline, we spend our money on ourselves, not someone else. And the third thing is that competitiveness — i.e. the companies and the businesses — are primarily affected by high energy costs. So we must reduce the energy prices and make decisions to curb energy costs.

Cover photo: In this photo released by the PM's Communications Department, PM Orban (center) arrives at the informal meeting of EU leaders at the Alden Biesen Castle in Bilzen, Belgium, on February 12, 2026. Standing beside him are Janos Mate, State Secretary heading the Prime Minister’s Program Office (left), and Balint Odor, head of Hungary’s Permanent Representation to the European Union (right) (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Department/Kaiser Akos)