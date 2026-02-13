Rendkívüli

Drogbirtoklás miatt tettek feljelentést Magyar Péter ügyében

Orban: European Economy in Decline – Prime Minister Reports Live from EU Summit

EU leaders met informally on Thursday to discuss strengthening the single market and improving the bloc’s competitiveness. The talks focused on challenges stemming from the changed geopolitical and economic environment, as well as reducing the EU’s economic dependencies. Reported live from the scene, PM Viktor Orban stressed that peace is needed and war is harmful to the economy. He also responded to Ukraine’s push for a target date for EU accession.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 13. 15:17
PM Orban (c) arrives at the informal meeting of EU leaders at Alden Biesen Castle in Bilzen, Belgium, on February 12, 2026. Standing beside him are Janos Mate, state secretary heading the PMs Program Office (l), and Balint Odor, head of Hungary’s Permanen
PM Orban (c) arrives at the informal meeting of EU leaders at Alden Biesen Castle in Bilzen, Belgium, on February 12, 2026. Standing beside him are Janos Mate, state secretary heading the PMs Program Office (l), and Balint Odor, head of Hungary’s Permanent Representation to the EU (r) (Photo: MTI / PM's Communications Department / Akos Kaiser)
EU leaders held closed-door discussions on February 12 on ways to strengthen the single market and ensure the future competitiveness of the European Union. Mario Draghi and Enrico Letta presented their proposals on how the EU can respond to changes in the rules-based global order. Prime Minister Orban was also in attendance.

Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök élőben jelentkezik a helyszínről
Prime Minister Orban Viktor reporting live from the summit (Photo: AFP)

The discussions took place behind closed doors, according to the European Union's official website.

Responding to a question about Ukrainian President Zelensky setting a target date for EU accession, Mr. Orban said:

Dreams, sweet dreams.

On the topic of Ukrainian threats, he added:

Of course, every country protects its sovereignty, and so do we. We will not allow ourselves to be threatened or blackmailed.

PM Orban: Europe Is in Decline

Hungary's prime minister emphasized: “We are here today because the European economy is in decline.”

He added:

In Brussels’ language, that means it is losing competitiveness. We have come together to discuss what must be done so that we are not in decline, but that the European economy rises and grows again. In my view, there are three key steps. This is Hungary’s position. The first is that we need peace, becaise the war is blocking the economy; it cannot grow. War is bad for the economy, so peace must be achieved as soon as possible.

The second is that if you have money, and the EU has it, don’t send it elsewhere if you need it yourself. For example, don’t send it to Ukraine. So the second point is: if we already have resources, and our economy is in decline, we spend our money on ourselves, not someone else. And the third thing is that competitiveness — i.e. the companies and the businesses — are  primarily affected by high energy costs. So we must reduce the energy prices and make decisions to curb energy costs.

Cover photo: In this photo released by the PM's Communications Department, PM Orban (center) arrives at the informal meeting of EU leaders at the Alden Biesen Castle in Bilzen, Belgium, on February 12, 2026. Standing beside him are Janos Mate, State Secretary heading the Prime Minister’s Program Office (left), and Balint Odor, head of Hungary’s Permanent Representation to the European Union (right) (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Department/Kaiser Akos)

