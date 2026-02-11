PM Orban: April Election Will Decide Hungary’s Fate

“The most important dilemma facing the Hungarian nation over the next four years will be the question of war—specifically, the political challenge of direct involvement in a war. That is what those we are about to elect will have to decide,” PM Orban said in a video shared on his social media page.

Speaking in Szentendre, the prime minister stressed once again that

voters are not merely choosing a new government, but a destiny for the country.

He argued that participation in a war closely resembles the issue of migration.

There’s no jumping in and out. Once you’re in, you’re in,

he said.

PM Orban suggested that one reason European leaders—unlike their American counterparts—are unable to extricate themselves from the current situation is that “they dragged themselves into it.” He argued that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen cannot admit a mistake, because, as he put it, nine thousand people die every week in the war. That amounts to 36,000 deaths a month, and nearly 400,000 people killed or permanently maimed over the course of a year, he emphasized.

The prime minister concluded by stating that the €90 billion the European Union has now allocated to financing the war in essence finances the deaths and permanent injuries of some 800,000 people.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Istvan Mirko)