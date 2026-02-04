PM Orban Holds Talks in Two Towns

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, accompanied by MP Judit Czunyi-Bertalan and Janos Lazar, Construction and Transport Minister, traveled to Komarom-Esztergom County in northern Hungary to hold talks with Attila Molnar, Mayor of Komarom, and Karoly Takacs, Mayor of Oroszlany, the Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication announced.

Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser

During the meetings in Komarom and Oroszlany, the Prime Minister emphasized that

Komarom-Esztergom County now plays a leading role in Hungary’s industrial performance,

as companies in the region produce 10 percent of Hungary’s total industrial output. As a result, the next four years of development in the county will inevitably focus on transport infrastructure upgrades required by increased industrial production, affecting Komarom, Oroszlany, and Kornye alike.

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, Komarom and Oroszlany are today’s stops on the Prime Minister's nationwide tour that began on Monday. So far, PM Orban has visited Morahalom and Martely, southern Hungary, together with Minister of Construction and Transport Janos Lazar. The Prime Minister has already shared a photo from the Oroszlany stop, writing that there was