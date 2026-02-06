PM Orban on Donald Trump’s Support: We Must Gather Friends

“Four years ago, the American left-wing government gave unconditional support to the Hungarian left,” PM Orban remarked wryly Friday morning on Kossuth Radio. At the start of the interview, the prime minister was asked what it meant that U.S. President Donald Trump had publicly pledged his unconditional support to him the night before.

“Our philosophy is simple: we gather friends,” Viktor Orban said.

He noted that the situation has fundamentally changed since 2022. “There is a longstanding alliance with the current President of the United States,” he said. On the issue of the war in Ukraine, PM Orban pointed out that Hungary is virtually alone in consistently maintaining that had Trump been president, the war would not have happened. According to the prime minister, achieving peace will also require European allies.

Discussing the domestic political significance of his relationship with President Trump, PM Orban said American investments are flowing into Hungary.

“Hungary is one of the few countries where Americans are bringing capital in, rather than taking it out,” he stressed.

Asked about a possible visit by Donald Trump to Hungary, PM Orban replied that it is impossible to know in advance, noting that unpredictability is a key element of the American president’s strategy.

Modest Growth, Major Support

Responding to a question about last year’s economic growth of just 0.3 percent and whether this provides sufficient backing for welfare policies, Mr. Orban said the government has had to plan for a budget deficit of around five percent both last year and this year—placing Hungary squarely in the middle of the European field.

“Of course, it would be better not to be running deficits,” he said, “but we’ve been carrying these financial burdens for a long time, essentially since World War II. Despite that, Hungary is capable of delivering strong economic performance.”

He added that the government is planning for a similar five percent deficit next year as well, something investors find acceptable, as evidenced by continued interest from major investors from Asia and the United States. “There’s a widespread misconception that the Hungarian economy is in trouble and that austerity is needed,” PM Orban said. “In reality, even with just one percent growth, the Hungarian economy is still capable of supporting families.”

Despite the war acting as a brake on the economy, he said, Hungary can still provide support such as personal income tax exemptions for mothers with two or three children and three-percent mortgage loans for first-time homebuyers.

“Over the next four years, we will transform the Hungarian economy into a family-centered economy,” the PM said. “Even with modest growth, we can provide significant help.”