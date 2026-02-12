vang jiOrbán ViktorBudapestkínai külügyminiszterSzijjártó Péter
PM Orban: Strategic Issues on the Table + Video

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke about the Hungarian–Chinese partnership, emphasizing that while Europe is rapidly losing competitiveness and scaling back its ties with China, Hungary is pursuing a diversified strategy and continuously strengthening its economic cooperation with Beijing. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also delivered a message in connection with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Budapest.

2026. 02. 12. 12:14
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Budapest on February 11, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communication Department/Akos Kaiser)
PM Orban said in the video that Wang Yi’s visit is of particular importance to Hungary and could play a decisive role in the country’s economic success over the next two to three years.

Orbán Viktor fogadta a kínai külügyminisztert
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed the Chinese foreign minister (Photo: MTI)

In the video PM Orban noted:

The Chinese foreign minister rarely comes this way, and especially rarely embarks on a European tour.

“At times like this, we must discuss strategic issues and review concrete bilateral matters as well.”

He added that seven to eight major investments are currently being carried out by Chinese companies in Hungary. In recent years, more than 30 percent of Chinese investments entering Europe have come to Hungary, he said, pointing out that

 a significant share of Chinese foreign direct investment within the European Union is located in Hungary—primarily in modern industries.

“There are factories we have already built that will soon begin operations, and there are another six or seven projects underway that must be continuously supported and strengthened,” the prime minister concluded.

Ahead of the Chinese foreign minister’s arrival, Peter Szijjarto also shared a video message on social media.

In just a few minutes, my friend Wang Yi will arrive. We are already waiting for him here on the banks of the Danube. This evening’s program includes a short dinner on the river,

Foreign Minister Szijjarto said, noting that they have known each other for more than eleven years. He recalled that photos of their exchange of running shoes as a gift had circulated widely in both the Hungarian and international press.

This friendship has helped build the strategic cooperation between Hungary and China, which continues to bring record levels of investment to Hungary,

Szijjarto emphasized. He added that Chinese companies have created tens of thousands of modern Hungarian jobs, contributing to the strengthening of the Hungarian economy even during difficult times.

“Today, we continue to build this friendship,” Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade concluded.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Budapest on February 11, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communication Department/Akos Kaiser)

