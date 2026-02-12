PM Orban: Strategic Issues on the Table + Video

PM Orban said in the video that Wang Yi’s visit is of particular importance to Hungary and could play a decisive role in the country’s economic success over the next two to three years.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed the Chinese foreign minister (Photo: MTI)

In the video PM Orban noted:

The Chinese foreign minister rarely comes this way, and especially rarely embarks on a European tour.

“At times like this, we must discuss strategic issues and review concrete bilateral matters as well.”

He added that seven to eight major investments are currently being carried out by Chinese companies in Hungary. In recent years, more than 30 percent of Chinese investments entering Europe have come to Hungary, he said, pointing out that

a significant share of Chinese foreign direct investment within the European Union is located in Hungary—primarily in modern industries.

“There are factories we have already built that will soon begin operations, and there are another six or seven projects underway that must be continuously supported and strengthened,” the prime minister concluded.