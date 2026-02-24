PM Orban: Ukrainians Would Replace Hungarian Government With A Pro-Kyiv Governor

Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in a Facebook post that the Ukrainians know exactly what they are doing and why, and that, in his view, they want fuel shortages to emerge in Hungary in the weeks leading up to the elections, with gasoline prices rising to 1,000 forints per liter. “They are doing this to bring down our government and replace it with a governor favorable to Kyiv,” Orban said.

PM Viktor Orban (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)