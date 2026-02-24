UkrajnaOrbán ViktorolajMagyarország
magyar

PM Orban: Ukrainians Would Replace Hungarian Government With A Pro-Kyiv Governor

Ukraine’s leadership aims to trigger fuel shortages and soaring gasoline prices in Hungary ahead of the elections, Viktor Orban wrote on social media. According to Hungary's prime minister, the government will not assist in what he called Ukraine’s oil blockade, but will break it instead.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 24. 10:31
PM Orban addresses lawmakers before the agenda at the first plenary session of Parliament’s spring sitting on February 23, 2026. (Photo: MTI / Zoltan Mathe)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in a Facebook post that the Ukrainians know exactly what they are doing and why, and that, in his view, they want fuel shortages to emerge in Hungary in the weeks leading up to the elections, with gasoline prices rising to 1,000 forints per liter. “They are doing this to bring down our government and replace it with a governor favorable to Kyiv,” Orban said.

DPK gyűlés Békéscsaba Orbán Viktor Ladóczki Balázs
PM Viktor Orban (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

“It will not work. We have replenished our reserves and have spared the country from fuel shortages. We have stopped Ukraine’s 90-billion-euro war loan, and we will not approve any decision in Brussels supporting Ukraine until President Zelensky comes to his senses,

– PM Orban emphasized.

He added:

We will not assist in Ukraine’s oil blockade — we will break it. Brussels and Kyiv can be certain of that.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

