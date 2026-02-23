Orbán ViktorDonald TrumpDeák Dániel
magyar

Viktor Orban Wins the Week Again by a Landslide

Overall, Viktor Orban was the clear winner last week: he successfully mobilized support, received international backing, and unwaveringly represented Hungarian interests.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 23. 14:27
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: PM's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
Overall, Viktor Orban was the clear winner last week: he successfully mobilized his supporters, received foreign backing, and unwaveringly represented Hungarian interests, summarized Daniel Deak in his latest weekly review of recent events. In his posts, the analyst at the 21st Century Institute compiles the most important events of the campaign period, and tlast week was rich in such events. Daniel Deak's review of the previous week can be read here, which you can be read here.

 Daniel Deak once again summarized the events of the week (Photo: Marton Meresz)

The Week When It Became Clear: Viktor Orban Cannot Be Blackmailed, While Tisza Openly Colludes with the Ukrainians

This is how Daniel Deak characterized the week that has just passed. He recalled that Viktor Orban received Marco Rubio this week, who once again dispelled the lie promoted by the Tisza Party that the American protective shield does not exist. The U.S. Secretary of State reaffirmed that his country continues to support Viktor Orban’s national policy based on Hungarian interests and clearly stated that Hungary enjoys exemption from energy sanctions, from which every Hungarian benefits.

Donald Trump delivered a similar message when Viktor Orban traveled to Washington this week for the Board of Peace meeting, to which Peter Magyar was not invited. The U.S. President declared before the entire world that he supports Viktor Orban. Neither Kyiv nor Brussels could receive a clearer message, as both continue working to help Peter Magyar into power so that their expectations can prevail in Hungary.

It was also revealed this week that Ukraine will not restart the Druzhba oil pipeline for political reasons. "Their goal is clear: to generate supply disruptions in Hungary, which would politically benefit the Tisza Party. However, Viktor Orban does not yield to blackmail and has taken serious countermeasures jointly with the Slovak government. Brussels was alarmed and convened an extraordinary meeting on the issue," Daniel Deak continued. Fidesz also repeatedly expressed concern that Peter Magyar, due to his lifestyle, could easily become a target of blackmail.

It is therefore no surprise that Fidesz got off to a strong start at the beginning of the campaign week. As Viktor Orban explained during his visit to Bekescsaba, he trusts that Hungarians understand the stakes of the election: whether the country faces war or peace. The numbers confirm this:

Fidesz was the first to collect the required number of signatures, gathering significantly more than the Tisza Party. This clearly shows that Fidesz is in the lead, possesses an extensive nationwide network, and is highly effective at mobilization. Meanwhile, the national tour continues: Fidesz events are packed, while only a few hundred people attend Peter Magyar’s events,

"Moreover, let us not forget that Peter Magyar was also vague about the number of signatures is party collected," he added.

In the final point of his post, he reminded everyone of Peter Magyar’s visit to Munich, where according to available information he reached an agreement with the Ukrainians on halting Russian energy supplies and, alongside that, abolishing the utility cost reduction scheme.

All this is an open admission that while Fidesz chooses the Hungarian path, the Tisza Party would steer Hungary onto Brussels' path, which would impose significant additional burdens on the Hungarian people,

Daniel Deak concluded.

 

 


A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

