Overall, Viktor Orban was the clear winner last week: he successfully mobilized his supporters, received foreign backing, and unwaveringly represented Hungarian interests, summarized Daniel Deak in his latest weekly review of recent events. In his posts, the analyst at the 21st Century Institute compiles the most important events of the campaign period, and tlast week was rich in such events. Daniel Deak's review of the previous week can be read here, which you can be read here.

Daniel Deak once again summarized the events of the week (Photo: Marton Meresz)

The Week When It Became Clear: Viktor Orban Cannot Be Blackmailed, While Tisza Openly Colludes with the Ukrainians

This is how Daniel Deak characterized the week that has just passed. He recalled that Viktor Orban received Marco Rubio this week, who once again dispelled the lie promoted by the Tisza Party that the American protective shield does not exist. The U.S. Secretary of State reaffirmed that his country continues to support Viktor Orban’s national policy based on Hungarian interests and clearly stated that Hungary enjoys exemption from energy sanctions, from which every Hungarian benefits.

Donald Trump delivered a similar message when Viktor Orban traveled to Washington this week for the Board of Peace meeting, to which Peter Magyar was not invited. The U.S. President declared before the entire world that he supports Viktor Orban. Neither Kyiv nor Brussels could receive a clearer message, as both continue working to help Peter Magyar into power so that their expectations can prevail in Hungary.

It was also revealed this week that Ukraine will not restart the Druzhba oil pipeline for political reasons. "Their goal is clear: to generate supply disruptions in Hungary, which would politically benefit the Tisza Party. However, Viktor Orban does not yield to blackmail and has taken serious countermeasures jointly with the Slovak government. Brussels was alarmed and convened an extraordinary meeting on the issue," Daniel Deak continued. Fidesz also repeatedly expressed concern that Peter Magyar, due to his lifestyle, could easily become a target of blackmail.