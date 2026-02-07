BrüsszelUkrajnaEurópaOrbán Viktor
magyar

Szentkiralyi: Even a Schoolchild Could Do the Math—Brussels Apparently Can’t

The money demanded by Ukraine should be spent on Europe instead.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 07. 15:14
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Even a schoolchild could calculate this—but Brussels can’t,” Alexandra Szentkiralyi remarked in a post on social media. The Budapest chair of Fidesz pointed out that while the United States and China are racing ahead—leaving Europe in the dust on digital transformation and technology—everyone can see and feel that the European economy is losing out on competitiveness and in decline.

Photo: AFP

She noted that a new report has just been released showing that European countries would need to make targeted investments of €1.2 trillion annually and take bold, decisive economic steps in order to recover and regain competitiveness. The real question, she added, is where the money would come from.

We Hungarians have a modest suggestion: what if we spent the €800 billion plus €700 billion currently being demanded by Ukraine on ourselves instead?

Szentkiralyi asked. She went on to ask why, instead of a slow and painful decline, Europe could not once again stand for prosperity—without Europeans having to legitimately worry that their children and grandchildren will never enjoy the standard of living their parents had.

“We are living in historic times,” the Budapest assemblywoman said, adding that when people look back twenty years from now and ask, ‘How did we end up here?’, they should remember this period and the decisions being made in Brussels today.

She stressed that in such turbulent times, it is the duty of the Hungarian government to guide the country through the storm, always seeking to minimize damage and secure the best possible opportunities for Hungarians.

If this demanding task—one that requires strength, judgment, and experience—does not immediately bring Viktor Orban to mind, then it’s time to think again,

she stressed, adding that this is precisely why Fidesz remains the reliable and safe choice.


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

 

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojeleknyugat

Találjátok meg a különbségeket!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Megnyugtató volt látni, hogy még nem tart ott az egész Nyugat, mint a franciák.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu