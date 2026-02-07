“Even a schoolchild could calculate this—but Brussels can’t,” Alexandra Szentkiralyi remarked in a post on social media. The Budapest chair of Fidesz pointed out that while the United States and China are racing ahead—leaving Europe in the dust on digital transformation and technology—everyone can see and feel that the European economy is losing out on competitiveness and in decline.

Photo: AFP

She noted that a new report has just been released showing that European countries would need to make targeted investments of €1.2 trillion annually and take bold, decisive economic steps in order to recover and regain competitiveness. The real question, she added, is where the money would come from.

We Hungarians have a modest suggestion: what if we spent the €800 billion plus €700 billion currently being demanded by Ukraine on ourselves instead?

Szentkiralyi asked. She went on to ask why, instead of a slow and painful decline, Europe could not once again stand for prosperity—without Europeans having to legitimately worry that their children and grandchildren will never enjoy the standard of living their parents had.

“We are living in historic times,” the Budapest assemblywoman said, adding that when people look back twenty years from now and ask, ‘How did we end up here?’, they should remember this period and the decisions being made in Brussels today.

She stressed that in such turbulent times, it is the duty of the Hungarian government to guide the country through the storm, always seeking to minimize damage and secure the best possible opportunities for Hungarians.

If this demanding task—one that requires strength, judgment, and experience—does not immediately bring Viktor Orban to mind, then it’s time to think again,

she stressed, adding that this is precisely why Fidesz remains the reliable and safe choice.