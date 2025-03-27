Hungarian Villages Program Expands, Pensions Increase +Video

The government has made several important decisions regarding villages and small settlements, Alpar Gyoparos, the government commissioner for the Hungarian Villages Program, said at a weekly government press briefing. This is hardly surprising, he said, recalling that Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the Hungarian Villages Program in 2018, and over the past six years, the government has implemented numerous developments in villages at the request of residents in small settlements.
The Hungarian Village Program is written by the villages,
the government commissioner said, highlighting that listening to the needs of the people has led to the addition of four new elements to the program. Two of them are being restarted, while two are entirely new.
The first element is support for village shops, which was already in place in 2021 and 2023. This year, shops in settlements with fewer than five thousand residents can apply for operational support, such as covering utility and wage costs, provided they sell daily consumer goods and meat. The grant amount ranges from a minimum of one million forints to a maximum of three million forints.
The government commissioner also announced that in order to ensure access to cash, the government is launching a program this year
to have ATMs in every settlement.
The church renovation program will be relaunched offering opportunities for 2900 small settlements to renovate hundreds of church buildings.
He also announced support for pubs in settlements with fewer than 1,000 residents. A total of three million forints can be applied for as operational support, as well as for energy efficiency improvements and renovations.
Alpar Gyoparos is confident that there will be demand for these four programs. Additionally, applications can be submitted
for street and sidewalk renovations.
In response to a question, Alpar Gyoparos stated that there are approximate budget limits for the grants, but if interest is high, they are ready to expand the budget.
Regarding church renovations, he clarified that the support applies to churches of all denominations. He emphasized that even settlements with fewer than 100 residents are eligible to apply, and the same applies to ATMs. "The most effective solution is for the operator to cover the installation costs of the ATMs, and these costs should not be passed on to residents," he added. He also noted that ensuring equal conditions is key, not just access to cash. In places where there is a lack of market services, the village caretaker service helps with the procurement of food and medicine.
Regarding pubs, he mentioned that these establishments were almost the only missing elements in the Hungarian Village Program, while libraries have been eligible for support for six years. He emphasized that pubs serve as gathering points where locals discuss community matters. "After renovating the school, kindergarten, and church, perhaps it is worth focusing on pubs as well," he pointed out.
The support for small shops is primarily aimed at ensuring their survival. They are at a competitive disadvantage compared to multinational chains, and they also serve as gathering places and community spaces, but the main goal is to ensure local access to essential goods, Alpar Gyoparos stressed.