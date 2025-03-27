Hungarian Villages Program Expands, Pensions Increase +Video

He indicated that due to price reduction measures, inflation is expected to decrease. Capping the markups of some basic foods has been effective, with prices dropping for 874 products. Some products, such as cold cuts, margarine, and milk, have seen price reductions exceeding 30 percent.

Gergely Gulyas stated that the government is prepared to take further measures if necessary. The message to retailers is that a 10 percent margin should be sufficient, meaning they can only add that much to supplier prices.

Some stores are trying to compensate by increasing the prices of other products, so authorities are monitoring the situation, the minister said in response to a journalist's question. "More than 800 products have seen price reductions, while only a few have increased so far, but if we see retailers shifting the burden onto consumers through cross-pricing, we will take action," emphasized Gergely Gulyas.

Commenting on protesters blocking bridges in the capital, the minister emphasized that the right to assembly should not infringe on the rights and freedoms of others. "In this case, a few hundred people made it impossible for hundreds of thousands to travel in the city," he added. Lawmakers are ready to respond to this situation, he noted, adding that before amending the law, they will study the court decision on the bridge blockade case.

Regarding Kriszta Bodis, a gender activist, being appointed to the board of the capital's social foundation, he said that Peter Magyar needed the support of Ferenc Gyurcsany of the opposition Democratic Coalition and Mayor Gergely Karacsony along with their circles to achieve this. The minister pointed out that the rainbow flag is fundamentally a Christian symbol, and its current usage may rightfully offend Christians.

Government spokesperson Eszter Vitalyos recalled that this week, MPs of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) submitted an independent proposal regarding the full income tax exemption for mothers under 30, as well as the exemption of infant care, child care and adoption benefits from income tax.

Over the past few weeks, investments worth more than 16 billion forints have been made in Hungary, including 5.3 billion forints in the economic sector, the spokeswoman stated.

The production of the Hungarian soft drink Traubisoda has restarted in Felsoaljos with

Marka Uditogyarto Kft. carrying out a greenfield investment on a six-hectare site.

In Kiszombor, the renovation of the service house has been completed. The EU-funded 511 million forint development aims to provide space and infrastructure for local businesses while serving as a community center for residents.

She also mentioned that in Dunakeszi, a new incubator house was opened with 400 million forints in Top Plus support to help local businesses start and grow. In Ujhartyan, the Hungarian-owned Start Plast Kft. expanded its factory with an investment of 1.4 billion forints.

Gergely Gulyas highlighted that 17 thousand people have already applied for workers' loan, and around 15 thousand applicants have received the loan. Regarding family support measures, he stated that they aim for Hungary to be the world's best example of family support, and they will continue to pursue this policy as long as possible.

In response to a question, the minister also touched on Ukraine's situation. Gergely Gulyas emphasized that Ukraine's EU accession would cost every Hungarian millions of forints, and many unanswered questions remain, including defining the territorial unit that would join the EU, given that the country is at war. He stated that official assessments show Ukraine is not ready for accession. For decades we have been talking about merit-based accession, but now they would force a country into the union that is not prepared. This is absurd. There are many unanswered questions regarding agriculture, the labor market, and in the area of ​​cohesion, he pointed out. Regarding the planned EU borrowing, he said there are two types of joint borrowing: one that falls within the maximum budget framework, which does not require Hungary's consent, and all other cases, which do. "We do not support any other borrowing," Gergely Gulyas stated.

In response to Magyar Nemzet's question, Gergely Gulyas addressed a proposal that would require MEPs to submit asset declarations under the same rules as Hungarian MPs. This could particularly affect Peter Magyar, as he was outraged by the proposal. The minister pointed out that even the European Commission is encouraging the government to conduct an investigation. He believes that the EU itself considers the asset declaration system problematic and that the role of the left-wing press in this matter is significant. "It is not fair to engage in this debate without acknowledging that the Hungarian system imposes the broadest possible disclosure obligations on those concerned," he pointed out, adding that the government intends to apply the same rules to Hungarian MEPs as to MPs to ensure consistency.

When asked about the incidents involving journalists during Tuesday’s protest, the minister said that if the press feels the need for legal protection, they should indicate it, and "let’s discuss it." Regarding Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony’s idea of creating an LGBTQ district in the capital, he remarked that he does not know what that would entail. As he put it, he does not envy those who would live in such a place. "What people do within four walls is nobody’s business. Congratulations to the mayor on his taste," he added.