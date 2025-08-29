Tamas Menczer: Peter Magyar Deceives You, Grabs Your Money

"The Tisza-tax perfectly shows what Peter Magyar is like. He deceives you and grabs your money. This is Peter Magyar. He has always been like this. His whole life is about this. Now he lies and deceives, but if he could, he would immediately introduce the brutal Tisza tax," wrote Tamas Menczer in his Facebook post.

Zoltan Tarr and Peter Magyar (Source: MTI)

As Magyar Nemzet has previously reported, the Tisza Party’s economic working group—coordinated by Aron Dalnoki—prepared a longer, complex economic program, which has since been presented to a wider circle of economic experts.

According to reports, the material also went through the hands of economists connected to the Tisza Party’s circle, such as Peter Akos Bod, or Andras Karman, a former state secretary of Fidesz who recently appeared at the Tisza Party congress.

The working group prepared a substantial proposal on raising personal income tax for the Tisza Party led by Peter Magyar. The essence of the plan is that the Tisza-package would increase personal income tax even for those with average incomes. In an internal Tisza forum, Zoltan Tar said that after the elections "anything is possible," but until then they should only talk about this in their own circles.

"That’s what they are like. Then they would use your money to favor banks and multinationals. Because that's Brussels' expectation. Don’t let them deceive you! Don’t let them grab your money with the brutal Tisza-tax! In April we will drive them out! The place of the Tisza Party is on the garbage heap of Hungarian political history," concluded Fidesz's communications director.

You can also watch the statements of analysts with links to the Tisza Party about tax increases in the below video from 1:19:00:

Cover photo: State Secretary Tamas Menczer (Photo: Mate Bach)