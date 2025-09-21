Analyst: Digital Civic Circles Gathering Was a Massive Show of Strength

“It was a massive show of strength at Saturday’s meeting of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK), where, alongside Viktor Orban’s rallying speech, the cream of Hungarian civic life lined up — from athletes to scientists, to a wide variety of public figures,” Daniel Deak posted on his social media page.

Photo: Prime Minister's Office, Communications Department

He added that the national-minded camp showed it is extremely diverse and represents every strata of society.

In addition to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's, speeches by Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar and Fidesz parliamentary group leader Mate Kocsis were also very powerful, while the event itself was executed professionally.

More than ten thousand people attended the gathering, while pre-registration attempts exceeded the limit by multiples, leaving many unable to get in. This, Deak argued, reflects how the right has clearly gained momentum in recent months, something confirmed by both opinion polls and everyday experience. Meanwhile, the Tisza has lost momentum, and party chief Peter Magyar once again tried — unsuccessfully — to attack the DPK meeting, the expert wrote in his quick analysis.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that there will be another Peace March on October 23, which will carry even greater mobilizing power — concluded the chief analyst of the XXI Century Institute.

Cover photo: The first meeting of Digital Civic Circles was a giant success (Source: Prime Minister's Communications Department)