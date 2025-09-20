Digital Civic Circles Cross Into Real Life with First National Meeting

The September 20 event will be hosted by Philip Rakay and actress Zsofi Szabo. In his Tusvanyos speech in July, Prime Minister Viktor Orban described the launch of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) as a new chapter in Hungary’s online public life. The project aims to build a digital community to defend Hungarian cultural identity in the online space.

Fighters’ Club or Digital Civic Circle?

According to the prime minister, a proactive, warrior presence is needed online, which is why the “Fighters’ Club” was established. Alongside it, the Digital Civic Circles were launched, modeled partly on Hungary’s traditional, offline civic circles. These serve as a stable, secure base—or even a “safe space”—for those who are are less suited for direct confrontation. Within the circles, communities can organize and people with different interests but a shared national outlook can connect more easily.

PM Orban himself is a member of the very first Digital Civic Circle, along with:

Erika Miklosa, opera singer

Elek Nagy, businessman

Bence Partos, psychologist

Balazs Baji, hurdler

Janos Nagy, state secretary

Andras Lanczi, philosopher

Laszlo “Dopeman” Pityinger, rapper

Roland Jakab, CEO of the Hungarian Research Network (HUN-REN)

Zsuzsa Mathe, journalist

Mor Ban, writer

Maria Schmidt, historian

Philip Rakay, producer

Katalin Balatoni, education researcher

Adam Kavecsanszki, president–director general of Foundation for a Civic Hungary (PMA)

Since then, many more DPKs have been created, with over 70,000 registered members according to the official website. Fidesz parliamentary group leader Mate Kocsis even founded his own Digital Civic Circle, named “Zebra,” aimed at fighting fake news. The name is a tongue-in-cheek response to opposition Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar’s repeated false claims that Viktor Orban keeps zebras.

How to Join a Digital Civic Circle

Anyone interested can join an existing circle—or propose creating a new one—through the website dpk.hu. New circle proposals are reviewed by the organizers, who notify applicants of the outcome.