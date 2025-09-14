Household Utility Prices in Hungary Remain Lowest in EU, Exorbitant Convenience Fees Abolished – Weekly Roundup

Thanks to utility price cuts scheme, Hungary had the lowest gross end-user prices for electricity and natural gas for households within the European Union in August. Utility prices dropped somewhat in EU capitals last month, but residents there still pay much more than households in Budapest. On average, electricity costs 2.5 times more in the EU than in Hungary, and gas is four times as expensive.

Household utility prices in Hungary remain the lowest in the EU (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

Hungary Signs Long-Term Natural Gas Purchase Agreement with Shell

Hungary has signed a long-term natural gas purchase agreement with energy company Shell, which, in addition to preserving existing energy sources, also makes it possible to bring new ones into Hungary’s supply, announced Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto on Tuesday in Milan. He described energy supply security as a critically important issue, especially for a landlocked country with no coastline, emphasizing that this is not a political or ideological matter, but a physical and geographical one.

"The more sources and the more pipelines we have, the better," he added.

Highway vignettes – end of the outrageously high convenience fee

From September, the way vignettes are sold has fundamentally changed with unrealistically high convenience fees having been eliminated. Highway vignette sales in stores are now limited to outlets within five kilometers of gas stations and border crossing points. From now on, buyers will no longer have to pay a convenience fee, and resellers of the National Toll Payment Services Plc. (NUSZ) will receive a commission. NUSZ’s goal is to make purchases cheaper, more transparent, and safer – though questions remain about how resellers with lost revenues will react, and how quickly drivers will adapt to the new system.

Analysts say downgrade of Hungary is not justified.

After stagnation this year, exports and investments may put the Hungarian economy back on a growth path next year, say Erste’s macroeconomic analysts, pointing out that Hungary’s public debt cannot be viewed junk, and thus any potential downgrade would be unjustified. S&P will start the review on October 10 – the very agency that so far has given Hungary the worst rating, just one notch above junk.