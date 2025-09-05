Radoslaw SikorskibírálatSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM Calls Forced Conscription in Ukraine a Well-Known Fact

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on Thursday firmly rejected his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski’s latest criticism.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 05. 13:48
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
According to the ministry’s statement, during a joint press conference with the President of Republika Srpska, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was asked about Sikorski’s post on X, in which, commenting on Szijjarto’s visit to Beijing the previous day, the Polish minister wrote: “It seems you’re playing for the other team, Peter.”

Szijjártó Péter (Fotó: KLAUDIA RADECKA / NurPhoto)
Peter Szijjarto (Photo: KLAUDIA RADECKA/NurPhoto)

In response, Szijjarto said, recalling his school years, that in physical education classes two team captains were chosen who could then pick who they wanted on their football or basketball team.

One thing I know for sure: if my colleague Sikorski were left until the very end, I would rather choose to have fewer players on my team,

he said.

He also addressed the fact that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had praised the Romanian government’s austerity package at the end of August, which included tax hikes.

As for President von der Leyen’s praise – that’s precisely what we do not wish for. Praise from her is a bad sign,

he declared.

We are carrying out the will of the Hungarian people, we strive for the satisfaction of the Hungarian people, not for the satisfaction of Commission President von der Leyen,

he continued.

Szijjarto Called Forced Conscription in Ukraine a Well-Known Fact

It is a well-known fact that in Ukraine there is an open manhunt; violent conscription is taking place. Everyone knows that during these forced conscriptions people are often beaten, sometimes even beaten to death, and they can get away with it because, according to Europe’s pro-war politicians, Ukraine is allowed to do anything in this situation,

he argued, calling it one of the greatest shameful European acts of the 21st century.

I believe that alongside the direct perpetrators, responsibility also lies with all those Brussels politicians who look away or turn a blind eye to these crimes,

he remarked.

The minister also touched on the state of the European economy, criticizing Brussels for having driven the EU into isolation.

They have isolated the European economy from the American one with the worst trade deal in the world, they isolated the European economy from the Chinese economy with a completely senseless ideological approach, and they isolated the European and Russian economies with sanctions. Today we are at the point where the competitiveness of the European economy is the weakest compared to its rivals,

he stressed.

“This European Commission, under the leadership of President von der Leyen, has done as much damage to the European economy as perhaps no other European Commission before,” he added.

Cover photo:  Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)

