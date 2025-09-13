Hungary Stands Clearly and Unequivocally for Peace

“Peace is our strongest weapon,” declared Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky on his social media page. Hungary's Minister of Defense pointed out: when our world is poisoned by political incitement to hatred, and when people who bravely express their opinions are murdered, it becomes even more important to amplify the voice of common sense and peace.

Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary

On Friday, Defense Minister Szalay-Bobrovniczky received Robert J. Palladino, chargé d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Budapest, at the Ministry of Defense.

Our meeting focused on Hungarian–American military and defense cooperation,

the minister explained, stressing that for Hungary, the United States is a key strategic partner in the fields of security and defense.

“Hungary stands clearly and unequivocally on the side of peace,” he stated, adding: “We are grateful for President Trump's peace efforts, and we support every initiative aimed at reducing tensions and restoring peace.”