Hungary Stands Clearly and Unequivocally for Peace

The United States is a key strategic partner for Hungary in the fields of security and defense, Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky emphasized.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 13. 18:02
Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (right) and Robert J. Palladino (Source: Facebook / Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky)
“Peace is our strongest weapon,” declared Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky on his social media page. Hungary's Minister of Defense pointed out: when our world is poisoned by political incitement to hatred, and when people who bravely express their opinions are murdered, it becomes even more important to amplify the voice of common sense and peace.

Hajmáskér, 2025. szeptember 5. Szalay-Bobrovniczky Kristóf honvédelmi miniszter beszédet mond a Lynx gyalogsági harcjárművek harcszerű vasúti lerakodásának bemutatóján a hajmáskéri vasútállomáson 2025. szeptember 5-én. Az Adaptive Hussars 2025 gyakorlat keretében tartott bemutatón Hódmezővásárhelyről áttelepült Lynx harcjárműveket rakodtak le egy vasúti szerelvényről földi és légi biztosítás mellett, valamint szimuláltak egy ellenséges dróntámadást. MTI/Szigetváry Zsolt
Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary

On Friday, Defense Minister Szalay-Bobrovniczky received Robert J. Palladino, chargé d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Budapest, at the Ministry of Defense.

Our meeting focused on Hungarian–American military and defense cooperation,

the minister explained, stressing that for Hungary, the United States is a key strategic partner in the fields of security and defense.

“Hungary stands clearly and unequivocally on the side of peace,” he stated, adding: “We are grateful for President Trump's peace efforts, and we support every initiative aimed at reducing tensions and restoring peace.”


Cover photo: Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (right) and Robert J. Palladino (Source: Facebook / Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky)

