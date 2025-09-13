Marki-Zay, Tisza Activists Call for Executing Pro-Government Politicians – PM Orban Responds

A shocking event took place on the access road leading to the Batida guesthouse near Hodmezovasarhely, Origo reported.

According to the portal’s account:

Peter Marki-Zay, mayor of Hodmezovasarhely, together with local Tisza Party activists, organized a street demonstration where participants, made chalk drawings on the road, with messages inciting the execution of their political opponents. Marki-Zay and his Tisza supporters promised Janos Lazar, Hungary's Construction and Transport Minister, the same fate as that of the recently murdered conservative influencer and activist in the United States, and openly threatened their political opponents with being hanged.

Peter Marki-Zay’s “Country of love” overflows as well (Source: Origo)

The demonstration, advertised as a “adult street chalk drawing contest,” produced “artworks” that in fact contained multiple open calls to violence.

One drawing carried the shocking inscription: “LJ = CKirk” (meaning Janos Lazar = Charlie Kirk), an unambiguous reference to the organizers wishing the same fate on Lazar as befell the American right-wing Christian influencer Charlie Kirk, who had been assassinated in a political attack barely two days earlier.

The Left Would Eliminate All Its Opponents

The string of shocking messages did not end there. Around 20–30 participants at the hate rally organized by Marki-Zay Peter, chanting “dirty Fidesz,” also wrote out: “For God’s sake, let’s hang him!”—a clear and open incitement to kill Janos Lazar as well as every political opponent of the left.

This action is particularly appalling in light of the political assassination of Charlie Kirk in the United States, which showed the world the severe consequences of politically driven violence and hatred. That in Hungary, barely two days after the American tragedy, there should be open calls for executions is shocking and unacceptable to every decent person, wrote Origo.

As the outlet reminded readers, this is not an isolated incident. In recent times, the Hungarian liberal-left has repeatedly produced statements inciting violence and the physical destruction of political opponents:

At his concert, rapper Krubi openly fantasized from the stage about hanging Viktor Orban.

M1 news channel correspondent Attila Csaszar was also threatened with being hanged by participants at Peter Magyar's Tisza Party rally in Kotcse, which was held to coincide with the conservative Civic picnic also taking place in the village.

Against this backdrop, the action of Peter Marki-Zay and area Tisza supporters is yet another grave piece of evidence that political violence has appeared and is spreading alarmingly on the opposition side, the portal concluded.