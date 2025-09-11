Patriots Send a Harsh Message to Von der Leyen: Time for Her to Go

"Why is Europe weaker today than ever before, with all the consequences this has for farmers, businesses, and the safety of women and children? Instead of answers, we once again heard a declaration of faith in Brussels' flawed policies, indebting our future, and following a logic of war," Kinga Gal said.

Fidesz MEP Kinga Gal (Photo: AFP)

The MEP pointed out that the European Commission itself has now become the problem: