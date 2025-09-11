biztonságjólétEurópaGál Kinga
magyar

Patriots Send a Harsh Message to Von der Leyen: Time for Her to Go

At the European Parliament’s plenary session in Strasbourg, Kinga Gal, MEP for Fidesz, delivered sharp criticism of the European Commission’s policies to date. She argued that Brussels’ flawed decisions weaken Europe, harm farmers and businesses, endanger the safety of women and children, and follow a logic of war.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 11. 13:53
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg on September 10, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Sebastien Bozon)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg on September 10, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Sebastien Bozon)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"Why is Europe weaker today than ever before, with all the consequences this has for farmers, businesses, and the safety of women and children? Instead of answers, we once again heard a declaration of faith in Brussels' flawed policies, indebting our future, and following a logic of war," Kinga Gal said.

Gál Kinga
Fidesz MEP Kinga Gal (Photo: AFP)

The MEP pointed out that the European Commission itself has now become the problem:

Instead of solutions, the European Commission itself has become the problem. That is why new leadership is needed, leadership that truly represents the real interests of European people.

Kinga Gal stressed that new leadership must focus on the well-being of European citizens, not the interests of the Brussels bureaucracy:

Madam President, it is time for you to step down. That is what we, the Patriots, are calling for,

she added.

Cover photo: Kinga Gal, MEP for Fidesz, sends a harsh message to Brussels (Photo: AFP)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Odrobina Kristóf
idezojelekcharlie kirk

Majka és Krúbi számára eljött a pont, ahol mélyen magukba kell nézniük

Odrobina Kristóf avatarja

Elég egyetlen pszichésen beteg ember, aki a koncerten valaki meggyilkolását látván komolyan veszi a produkciót és felhatalmazva érzi magát.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu