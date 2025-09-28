PM Orban Also Sends Message to Ukraine's President

On Friday, Ukraine's president claimed that reconnaissance drones had been detected flying near the Ukraine–Hungary border, and that these were presumably Hungarian drones entering Ukrainian airspace. Volodymyr Zelensky went even further: he threatened Hungary with a military response, which prompted Viktor Orban to react.

Viktor Orban also sent a message to Zelensky (Photo: DANYLO ANTONIUK/ANADOLU)

Zelensky claimed that on the morning of September 26, 2025, Ukrainian army radar systems twice detected an aerial object of drone type flying at different altitudes in Ukrainian airspace over the Transcarpathia region, twice crossing the state border between Ukraine and Hungary.