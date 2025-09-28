Rendkívüli

PM Orban Also Sends Message to Ukraine's President

Ukraine has accused Hungary of violating Ukrainian airspace with military drones. Volodymyr Zelensky's claims were denied by Hungary's foreign minister and the defense ministry. Prime Minister Viktor Orban also sent a clear message to Ukraine's president.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 28. 11:42
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
On Friday, Ukraine's president claimed that reconnaissance drones had been detected flying near the Ukraine–Hungary border, and that these were presumably Hungarian drones entering Ukrainian airspace. Volodymyr Zelensky went even further: he threatened Hungary with a military response, which prompted Viktor Orban to react.

Orbán Viktor is üzent Zelenszkijnek
Viktor Orban also sent a message to Zelensky (Photo: DANYLO ANTONIUK/ANADOLU)

Zelensky claimed that on the morning of September 26, 2025, Ukrainian army radar systems twice detected an aerial object of drone type flying at different altitudes in Ukrainian airspace over the Transcarpathia region, twice crossing the state border between Ukraine and Hungary.

 

No military action had taken place, Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky stated without delay.

At the same time, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto responded to Zelensky’s claims on his social media page:

President Volodymyr Zelensky is losing his mind to his anti-Hungarian obsession. He’s now starting to see things that aren’t there.

Shortly afterwards, the Ukrainian foreign minister shared a map of the alleged airspace violation and the drone’s flight path.

This is fake! You should not discredit yourself!

Peter Szijjarto reacted soon after in another post.

Viktor Orban Also Responds

"Hungary is a member of NATO and the EU. Ukraine would have collapsed long ago without the support of these two organisations," Prime Minister Viktor Orban began in a post on X. He added:

President Zelensky, with all due respect, stop harassing us!

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)

