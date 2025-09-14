Prosecutor's Office to Launch Investigation Over Hatemongering by Marki-Zay, Tisza Activists

A complaint was filed with the Central Investigative Prosecutor's Office against an unknown perpetrator for incitement against a community, after Hodmezovasarhely mayor Peter Marki-Zay, together with local Tisza Party activists, organized a street demonstration where

participants made chalk drawings on the road with messages inciting the execution of their political opponents.

Magyar Nemzet has learned that the complaint was filed by Istvan Tenyi, who also explained his decision in detail. Quoting an article published by Origo, he wrote that Hungary has reached a new, shockingly low level of political hate-mongering, as Peter Marki-Zay took a leading role among Tisza Party activists in a performance that openly called for the killing of politicians.

They Want Hangings

Our paper also reported, a shocking event took place on the access road leading to the Batida guesthouse near Hodmezovasarhely. Peter Marki-Zay, mayor of Hodmezovasarhely, together with local Tisza Party activists, organized a street demonstration where participants, made chalk drawings on the road, with messages inciting the execution of their political opponents. Marki-Zay and his Tisza supporters promised Janos Lazar, Hungary's Construction and Transport Minister, the same fate as that of the recently murdered conservative influencer and activist in the United States, and openly threatened their political opponents with being hanged.

The demonstration, advertised as a “adult street chalk drawing contest,” produced “artworks” that in fact contained multiple open calls to violence.

One drawing carried the shocking inscription: “LJ = CK” (meaning Janos Lazar = Charlie Kirk), an unambiguous reference to the organizers wishing the same fate on Lazar as befell the American right-wing Christian influencer Charlie Kirk, who had been assassinated in a political attack barely two days earlier.

The string of shocking messages did not end there.

Around 20–30 participants at the hate rally organized by Marki-Zay Peter, chanting “dirty Fidesz,” also wrote out: “For God’s sake, let’s hang him!”

inciting clearly and openly to kill Janos Lazar as well as every political opponent of the left.