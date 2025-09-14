Lázár JánosfeljelentésMárki-Zay Péter
Prosecutor's Office to Launch Investigation Over Hatemongering by Marki-Zay, Tisza Activists

Demonstrators call for executions of politicians in Hodmezovasarhely.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 14. 15:32
A complaint was filed with the Central Investigative Prosecutor's Office against an unknown perpetrator for incitement against a community, after Hodmezovasarhely mayor Peter Marki-Zay, together with local Tisza Party activists, organized a street demonstration where

participants made chalk drawings on the road with messages inciting the execution of their political opponents.

Magyar Nemzet has learned that the complaint was filed by Istvan Tenyi, who also explained his decision in detail. Quoting an article published by Origo, he wrote that Hungary has reached a new, shockingly low level of political hate-mongering, as Peter Marki-Zay took a leading role among Tisza Party activists in a performance that openly called for the killing of politicians.

They Want Hangings

Our paper also reported, a shocking event took place on the access road leading to the Batida guesthouse near Hodmezovasarhely. Peter Marki-Zay, mayor of Hodmezovasarhely, together with local Tisza Party activists, organized a street demonstration where participants, made chalk drawings on the road, with messages inciting the execution of their political opponents. Marki-Zay and his Tisza supporters promised Janos Lazar, Hungary's Construction and Transport Minister, the same fate as that of the recently murdered conservative influencer and activist in the United States, and openly threatened their political opponents with being hanged.

The demonstration, advertised as a “adult street chalk drawing contest,” produced “artworks” that in fact contained multiple open calls to violence.

One drawing carried the shocking inscription: “LJ = CK” (meaning Janos Lazar = Charlie Kirk), an unambiguous reference to the organizers wishing the same fate on Lazar as befell the American right-wing Christian influencer Charlie Kirk, who had been assassinated in a political attack barely two days earlier.

The string of shocking messages did not end there.

Around 20–30 participants at the hate rally organized by Marki-Zay Peter, chanting “dirty Fidesz,” also wrote out: “For God’s sake, let’s hang him!”

inciting clearly and openly to kill Janos Lazar as well as every political opponent of the left.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban also commented on the matter. He shared Janos Lazar’s post, in which the minister wrote: "Hanging, shooting in the head, execution. Now here too! This is the desire and the work of the Tisza activists and their buddy Marki-Zay. Chalk drawing contest in Hungary, two days after the execution of American patriotic influencer Charlie Kirk. Tisza activists! This is your love!? This is the country you want? We certainly do not!"

According to Tenyi’s complaint, the threatening messages violate the dignity of human life. These statements constitute an attack on the freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and humanity.

Clearly Against the Law

"Protecting the life, physical integrity, dignity, and rights of others is in itself a value that must be respected when regulating fundamental rights. With regard to freedom of expression, it is a known and accepted position that although the Fundamental Law protects opinions regardless of their value or truth content, the protection of freedom of expression ends where the expressed opinion can no longer contribute to democratic will-formation. In this case, the suspicion of the crime of incitement against a community may arise," stated Istvan Tenyi.

Invetigation May Launch

The complaint continues by citing the relevant laws, and concludes with Tenyi requesting that the case be investigated, that an investigation be launched if necessary, that the possible perpetrator be identified, and that the suspicion of a crime be established.

Moreover, this is not an isolated incident:

in recent times, the Hungarian liberal-left has repeatedly produced statements inciting violence and the physical destruction of political opponents.

At his concert, rapper Krubi openly fantasized from the stage about hanging Viktor Orban. M1 news channel correspondent Attila Csaszar was also threatened with being hanged by participants at Peter Magyar's Tisza Party rally in Kotcse, which was held to coincide with the conservative Civic Picnic also taking place in the village.

Azóta pedig Since then,

Tamas Menczer, communications director of the ruling parties, has also received a life-threatening message.

Cover photo: Peter Marki-Zay and the Tisza activists would also kill Janos Lazar (Source: Facebook)


