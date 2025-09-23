MagyarországcsaládSzijjártó Péter
Peter Szijjarto: Strong Families to Make Hungary Great Again

The Hungarian government is aiming to make Hungary great again, but it requires strong families with women – mothers – as their foundation, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in New York on Monday. Hungary therefore supports families with economic measures, he emphasized.

Brém-Nagy Márton
2025. 09. 23. 15:45
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)
According to a statement from the  Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the minister told a meeting held to mark the anniversary of the UN’s Fourth World Conference on Women that in Hungary, families continue to serve as a basis for society, while by now the institution of the family has come under serious attack by the gender ideology. In Hungary, no one should be put at a financial disadvantage because of having children, Peter Szijjarto emphasized.

In Hungary, families continue to serve as a basis for society, Peter Szijjarto emphasized  (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)

In Hungary, a family is made up of mother, father, and children; the mother is female and the father is male,

he added.

He went on to say that the Hungarian government follows two important principles: first, it is crucial to ensure that having a child is not a financial disadvantage for the parents, and second, to ensure all conditions that can make family and career compatible.

Peter Szijjarto noted Hungary's pro-family taxation, in which women having four or more children are exempted from the personal income tax for life, adding that the scheme will apply to women with three children from next week on, and to mothers of two from 2026.

He highlighted that mothers receive their previous gross salary as net income until their child is six months old, and if they choose to stay home until the child is two and a half, they receive 70 percent of their salary.

He also noted that any woman who has worked forty years may retire regardless of age, and mentioned the prenatal loan program as well.

We have a very clear objective: we want to make Hungary great again, which is only possible through strong families. And we all know that the foundation of a strong family is the woman, the mother, whom we deeply respect,

he concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

