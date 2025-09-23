Peter Szijjarto: Strong Families to Make Hungary Great Again

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the minister told a meeting held to mark the anniversary of the UN’s Fourth World Conference on Women that in Hungary, families continue to serve as a basis for society, while by now the institution of the family has come under serious attack by the gender ideology. In Hungary, no one should be put at a financial disadvantage because of having children, Peter Szijjarto emphasized.

In Hungary, families continue to serve as a basis for society, Peter Szijjarto emphasized (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)

In Hungary, a family is made up of mother, father, and children; the mother is female and the father is male,

he added.

He went on to say that the Hungarian government follows two important principles: first, it is crucial to ensure that having a child is not a financial disadvantage for the parents, and second, to ensure all conditions that can make family and career compatible.