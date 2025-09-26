Rendkívüli

Elképesztő ukrán támadás Magyarország ellen

Orbán Viktor Hadházy Ákos
magyar

PM Orban: Recognizing Neither God Nor Man, Opposition Will Do Anything for Power

“A normal and decent person does not argue with a priest at the church door,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban remarked in a post in the Fighters' Club in reference to MP Akos Hadhazy’s latest scandal. The Prime Minister warned of consequences, and also commented on the personal income tax exemption for mothers and criticized the Tisza Party’s plans to cut the sports budget.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 26. 13:32
Akos Hadhazy's protesters caused a scandal on Ferenciek Square in Budapest (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)
“They will do anything for power. A normal and decent person does not quarrel with a priest at the entrance of a church. We don’t do that. A normal and decent person does not accuse anyone of the vilest crimes without evidence,” PM Orban stressed in the Fighters' Club post, pointing to Hadhazy’s most recent confrontation. “They do all this. When it comes to power, they recognize neither God nor man.”

Hadházy Ákos tüntetése a Ferenciek terén Szócsata a templomnál Reisz Pál atyával
Akos Hadhazy calls a priest to account (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)

Viktor Orban made clear: everyone must reckon with consequences, as this is not a country without consequences. He revealed that today he will finalize, together with Marton Nagy, Economy Minister, the income tax exemption for mothers of three children, which will take effect in October.

“Then comes the State Secretary for Sports Adam Schmidt. According to the banker and Tisza Party economic policy politician, Hungary spends too much on sports and culture. They want to abolish the corporate tax benefit (TAO) for sports. This would impact hundreds of thousands of children. Sport is about the homeland, the nation and pride.”

Children need role models, champions, so that they too want to become champions. We will not allow the leftist-liberals to ruin Hungarian sport again,

the Prime Minister emphasized.

Cover photo: Akos Hadhazy's protesters caused a scandal on Ferenciek Square in Budapest (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)


A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

