Szantho: Magyar’s Brussels Allies Push to Freeze Hungary’s EU Funds

Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar’s colleagues in Brussels are demanding that EU funds due to Hungary be frozen because of the country’s border protection measures, Miklos Szantho pointed out in a Facebook post.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 24. 16:50
Miklos Szantho (Photo: MTI)
“The European Parliament’s concerns relate to the fundamental rights of migrants, asylum seekers and refugees, therefore it calls on the Commission to freeze the funds – states the draft report on Hungary submitted Monday to the LIBE Committee of the European Parliament by Peter Magyar’s colleagues,” Miklos Szantho wrote in a Facebook post.

Miklos Szantho (Photo: MTI/Tibor Katona)

In the past few days, the leftist ‘press’ has harshly criticized the Center for Fundamental Rights’ campaign ‘Just One Bad Decision and Hungary Becomes a Migrant Country.’ Their main objection, on the fake news grounds of ‘the problem is that they move on,’ was that this ‘inciting’ campaign stirs up unnecessary emotions and ‘fearmongers’ by suggesting that Peter Magyar would let migrants in if he wins the elections. In fact, the campaign shows that Peter Magyar, Manfred Weber and Ursula von der Leyen (that is, the European People’s Party (EPP)) are pro-migration and want to turn Hungary into a migrant country.

He added:

“Not that the past ten years haven’t provided sufficient proof of this, but just the other day Peter Magyar’s Brussels friends offered – unrequited on our part – some help. As part of the ongoing rule-of-law procedure against Hungary, MEP Michal Wawrykiewicz of the EPP (the European parliamentary group that also includes Tisza) and Green MEP Tineke Striek, who moves in lockstep with the EPP, presented their draft report Monday on Hungary,” he noted.

Szantho stressed: the document demands that the European Commission freeze EU funds due to Hungary on the grounds that the Central European country is detaining and deporting migrants (i.e., built the border fence), and is denying most migrants entry and access to asylum procedures (i.e., is enforcing the strictest migration policy), has extended the state of emergency introduced due to mass migration (limiting migrants’ civil and procedural rights, i.e., requiring applications be submitted at embassies abroad), and is criminalizing various forms of assistance to migrants under the “Stop Soros” laws (i.e., punishing the Soros-linked network’s organization of migration).

The director-general of the Center for Fundamental Rights underlined in his post: “After Tisza’s MEP Kinga Kollar cheered for the suspension of EU funds and then voted to expedite the migration pact, Tisza is now, through the EPP, demanding the abandonment of anti-migration measures – otherwise calling for the permanent freezing of all EU funds.”

Tisza would not only raise taxes and support Ukraine’s EU accession, but it is openly pro-migration – and let’s be clear: they are not traitors only because there’s no indication that Hungary is even their homeland,

the think tank head concluded.

 

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho (Photo: MTI)

