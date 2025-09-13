agrártámogatásEurópai BizottságmigrációDeutsch Tamásszuverenitás
Tamas Deutsch: Patriots in EU Parliament Reject Commission’s Budget Proposal

The Patriots group in the European Parliament (EP) finds the Commission’s proposal for the 2026 EU budget unacceptable. According to the group’s position, illegal migration must be stopped, member states protecting borders must be supported, national sovereignty must be respected, Europe must stand on the side of peace, and European farmers must be assisted, Tamas Deutsch, leader of the Fidesz–KDNP delegation and rapporteur on the budget for the Patriots, said on Friday.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 13. 17:09
Tamas Deutsch, Fidesz delegation leader in the European Parliament (Photo: AFP)
In a statement, the Fidesz–KDNP EP delegation quoted Tamas Deutsch as saying that, in the Patriots for Europe group's view, the Commission’s 2026 budget plan would spend billions on illegal immigration, pseudo-NGOs serving foreign interests, leftist-liberal media, woke propaganda, and on war financing.

Tamás Deutsch: The Patriots EP group considers the European Commission's budget proposal unacceptable (Photo: AFP)

By contrast, the Patriots want a budget that stops illegal migration, supports states defending their borders, respects sovereignty, stands for peace, and helps European farmers,

he said.

Patriots' Position Differs

According to Deutsch, the Patriots’ position is different. In a post shared on his Facebook page, he highlighted the importance of border protection:

We Hungarians have already prevented more than 1.1 million illegal border crossings, yet instead of recognition we receive a fine of one million euros per day from Brussels!

The group has submitted a total of 54 amendments concerning the 2026 budget.

The Patriots would divert one billion euros away from what they call the Commission’s pro–illegal migration policy, reallocating those funds to economic development, energy security, border protection, and the fight against illegal migration.

They would also increase funding for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) by €2.5 billion, providing more support to farmers, beekeepers, young producers, and the school milk program. In addition, they would double the agricultural crisis reserve from €450 million to €900 million to cover damages caused by droughts and epidemics, thereby supporting European farmers, Deutsch explained.

This proposal has unfortunately once already been rejected by the Tisza Party’s Brussels coalition,

the Fidesz MEP noted.

The Patriots continue to demand that EU funds unlawfully withheld from Hungary’s model-changing universities be ring-fenced and immediately paid out, he emphasized.

Brussels must stop political blackmail. EU funds cannot be spent on ideological goals. The budget must serve peace, security and European citizens,

Tamas Deutsch concluded.

Cover photo: Tamas Deutsch, Fidesz delegation leader in the European Parliament (Photo: AFP)

