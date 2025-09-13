Tamas Deutsch: Patriots in EU Parliament Reject Commission’s Budget Proposal

Patriots' Position Differs

According to Deutsch, the Patriots’ position is different. In a post shared on his Facebook page, he highlighted the importance of border protection:

We Hungarians have already prevented more than 1.1 million illegal border crossings, yet instead of recognition we receive a fine of one million euros per day from Brussels!

We Hungarians have already prevented more than 1.1 million illegal border crossings, yet instead of recognition we receive a fine of one million euros per day from Brussels!

The group has submitted a total of 54 amendments concerning the 2026 budget.

The Patriots would divert one billion euros away from what they call the Commission’s pro–illegal migration policy, reallocating those funds to economic development, energy security, border protection, and the fight against illegal migration.

They would also increase funding for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) by €2.5 billion, providing more support to farmers, beekeepers, young producers, and the school milk program. In addition, they would double the agricultural crisis reserve from €450 million to €900 million to cover damages caused by droughts and epidemics, thereby supporting European farmers, Deutsch explained.