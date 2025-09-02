FicoBabisTrump
Wave of Assassination Attempts Highlights a Troubling Trend + Video

Reports of attempts on the lives of right-wing politicians are emerging with alarming frequency. For some, political debates have turned into deadly confrontations — and it would be difficult not to blame the state of public discourse. Discourse in which, for years now, the cult of absolute truth has dominated.

Brém-Nagy Márton
2025. 09. 02. 13:41
Andrej Babis, the Czech ANO Party chief (Photo: MICHAL CIZEK / AFP)
The tone of political debate, and of public discourse in general, all over the world is concerning to say the least. The only question is when these emotions will reach a tipping point. In recent years, right-wing politicians have repeatedly become targets of assassination attempts: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, former U.S. President Donald Trump, and now Czech opposition leader Andrej Babis.

Babis is politikai áldozatok sorában
Andrej Babis joins the ranks of political victims (Photo: MICHAL CIZEK / AFP)

In May 2024, no one would have believed that such an attack could happen in the heart of Europe. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was leaving a government meeting when a man fired five shots at him. Two bullets struck Fico, leaving him in critical condition, according to reports.

A gyanúsítottat még a helyszínen elfogták a Fico testőrei és a rendőrség munkatársai. Juraj Cintula nem éppen olyan volt, mint amit az ember egy elnök elleni merénylőről feltételezne. A 71 éves író és költő legálisan tartott fegyvert, a merényletet pedig már a választások óta tervezete. Cintula tagja volt több radikális szervezetnek is korábban, azonban politikai nézetei az idővel változtak. 

The suspect was captured on the spot by Fico’s bodyguards and police officers. Juraj Cintula was not the type of person one might expect to attempt to kill a head of state. The 71-year-old writer and poet legally owned a firearm, and had reportedly been planning the assassination since the elections. Cintula had previously been a member of several radical groups, and though his political views shifted over time,

Cintula was consistently and strongly pro-Ukrainian.

Donald Trump’s Life Also Hung by a Thread

The attempt on Fico’s life caused shockwaves across Europe, but not long after, all eyes turned to America. On July 13, Donald Trump was holding a rally in Pennsylvania. As the then-presidential candidate addressed the crowd in the battleground state, shots rang out. Trump survived only because he turned his head at the last second, resulting in the bullet grazing his ear.

What happened was a direct consequence of the tense campaign, during which the Democratic Party portrayed Trump’s potential re-election as nothing short of an apocalypse.

Donald Trump has since been re-elected president, but the narrative that surrounded both Fico and Trump has not subsided. Left-wing campaigns around the world have repeatedly returned to the same themes: the cult of absolute truth and the notion of a “last chance.”

In both Fico’s and Trump’s cases, opponents sought to portray their election as the death of democracy itself. Supporters were urged to see themselves as guardians of absolute truth, with a duty to stand against their rivals — even if those rivals had been democratically chosen.

The persistence of this narrative was starkly illustrated by the riots that broke out after Trump’s election, when a minority group sought to topple the lawfully elected government in the name of defending democracy. The Democratic Party did little to cool the tensions — and in some cases fueled them further.

Babis Attacked at Election Rally

Így érkeztünk meg a tegnapi nap eseményeihez, amikor is Andrej Babis a cseh ANO párt elnökét egy választási gyűlésen Dobrá településen, Ostrava közelében megtámadták. A gyűlés egyik résztvevője ugyanis mankóval verte fejbe őt. A rendőrség azonnal intézkedett és vizsgálatot is indított, a politikust pedig kórházba szállították.

This brings us to yesterday’s events, when Andrej Babis, leader of the Czech ANO party, was attacked during a campaign rally in the town of Dobra, near Ostrava. One of the attendees struck him on the head with a crutch. Police acted immediately, launching an investigation, while Babis was taken to hospital.

Shortly after the attack, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also reacted:

After Slovakia, violence has now seeped into Czech politics. No wonder. Political opponents have been demonizing Andrej Babis for years. This is the result. But they will not stop him. He will continue, and he will win the elections! Get well soon, my friend!

Viktor Orban wrote in a post.. 

It has become clear where the irresponsibility of left-wing politics leads. When a political environment elevates its own supporters above their opponents morally — convincing them that their way of life and very existence are under threat — the result can only be violence. Not everyone succumbs to this mindset, but as recent events show, it takes only one radical for tensions to erupt.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

