Brussels Grants Immunity for Criminals to Beat Innocent People Half to Death

Several points in the Ilaria Salis case show that adhering to the law is of little consequence in the European Union. Brussels continues to shield with immunity from justice an Italian MEP who, according to the charges, violently assaulted multiple people in Hungary’s capital as part of an organized, politically motivated group.
Legal expert Andras Schiffer, speaking recently on Magyar Jelen’s program Nyilt Sisak, said the essence of the case is that “European institutions are now effectively granting a 'free pass' for criminals to beat various citizens half to death in the capital of a member state.”
Despite the gravity of the accusations, the European Parliament has refused to lift Salis’s immunity, preventing any further meaningful legal progress to be made.