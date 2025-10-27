Brussels Grants Immunity for Criminals to Beat Innocent People Half to Death

Schiffer also pointed out that no other EU country’s authorities have even initiated an investigation into what exactly Salis and fellow group members were doing in Budapest, who supported and funded their activity, and what their motives were. “We could have answers to these questions,” he said, “if her immunity had been suspended and a proper investigation allowed to proceed.”

Antifa Given a Free Pass in Brussels

The European Union is clearly applying a double standard: while curbing freedom of speech in the name of “combating radicalism,” it allows far-left extremist groups like Antifa to rampage freely in European cities.

Salis was arrested in Hungary in February 2023 and held in pretrial detention for over a year after being linked to the so-called “Hammerbande” (Hammer Gang) — a violent extremist network responsible for coordinated assaults.

Her trial never took place. In June 2024, Salis was elected to the European Parliament, gaining parliamentary immunity and thus escaping prosecution. Although she denies the charges, investigators repeatedly found connections between her and Antifa, the radical left-wing organization with a long record of political violence.