Hungary FM Fires Back at Peter Magyar: We Have No Time for Clowns + Video

As previously reported, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will soon hold talks in Budapest. However, Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar has tried to present the Budapest Peace Summit as if it had been his own idea. During a recent press conference, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was asked about this claim.
Szijjarto Fires Back at Peter Magyar
In a brief but firm response, the Foreign Minister dismissed the claim of the Brussels puppet saying:
I deliberately did not respond to your question, but I think that in such an important matter, there is no time for clowns.