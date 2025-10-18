Orbán ViktorBudapesti békecsúcsSzijjártó PéterTrumpMagyar Péter
Hungary FM Fires Back at Peter Magyar: We Have No Time for Clowns + Video

According to Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto, the upcoming Budapest Peace Summit is far too important to waste time dealing with clowns. President Donald Trump recently praised Viktor Orban’s policies and explained why both he and the Russian President chose to have their meeting in Budapest. At his latest press conference, Peter Szijjarto responded to Peter Magyar’s recent remarks.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 18. 16:53
Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP)
As previously reported, Donald Trump  and Vladimir Putin will soon hold talks in Budapest. However, Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar has tried to present the Budapest Peace Summit as if it had been his own idea. During a recent press conference, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was asked about this claim.

Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP)

Szijjarto Fires Back at Peter Magyar

In a brief but firm response, the Foreign Minister dismissed the claim of the Brussels puppet saying:

I deliberately did not respond to your question, but I think that in such an important matter, there is no time for clowns.

As previously reported, President Donald Trump has praised Prime Minister Viktor Orban several times in recent days. He stated:

“A leader we like. We like Viktor Orban. It's a country that's a safe country where they’ve done a very good job. He’s a very good leader in the sense of running his country. He doesn’t have a lot of the problems that other countries have,” Donald Trump emphasized in Washington.

So we've decided we're going to be with Viktor Orban, and I think he’ll be a very good host,

 the U.S. President underlined.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP)

