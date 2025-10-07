Andrej Babis’s party, the ANO movement, won the Czech elections by a wide margin. The result creates a new opportunity for the Visegrad countries (V4) and the Patriots for Europe to expand their influence across the continent. Following his victory, Babis told Magyar Nemzet that the Patriots for Europe alliance — the political group he belongs to — will continue to intensify its opposition to the European Commission’s climate policies. He emphasized that his goal is to weaken the coalition that, in his view, is leading Europe in the wrong direction.
Andrej Babis on Europe's Patriots
Speaking to Magyar Nemzet, Andrej Babis said he hopes patriots will win the next elections and destroy the coalition that is wrecking Europe and is represented by Manfred Weber. “Whatever happens in Germany or other countries, we have been strong and we remain strong,” Babis stated. Daniel Deak, analyst at the 21st Century Institute, says that Babis’s victory could give fresh momentum to patriotic and sovereigntist forces across Europe and further strengthen Central European cooperation within the Visegrad Four group.
Hopefully, we will win the next elections and destroy the coalition that is wrecking Europe and is represented by Manfred Weber. Just look at energy prices, or the EU’s migration pact, and so on. Whatever happens in Germany or other countries, we have been strong and we remain strong,
Andrej Babis told Magyar Nemzet.
Daniel Deak: Babis’s Victory Could Give New Strength to Patriots and the V4 in Europe
Daniel Deak took the view that Andrej Babis’s win is a major boost for the Patriots for Europe alliance, as another sitting head of government has now joined the movement.
In addition, the V4 group will also become stronger, since both the Czech and Slovak governments will, from now on, share similar interests with Hungary in supporting Central European cooperation,
said the analyst of the 21st Century Institute.
He recalled that Babis had spoken clearly when asked why Manfred Weber attacked him. According to Babis, it is because the Visegrad countries did not support Weber’s bid for the presidency of the European Commission.
Essentially, it’s a personal vendetta that Weber continues to pursue, at times against the Hungarian Prime Minister, at times against Andrej Babis,
Deak noted.
The analyst added that Babis’s victory means Prime Minister Viktor Orban will gain another ally in the European Council, further strengthening the position of the patriotic, sovereigntist camp.
This opens up serious opportunities for right-wing sovereigntist forces in European politics, enabling them to represent their interests much more strongly at EU summits and negotiations,
he said.
Looking ahead, Danial Deak pointed out that the possible entry of Robert Fico into the Patriots for Europe alliance could further expand its influence.
Fico has now left the Socialists, and it would not be surprising if he decided to join the Patriots, which would provide yet another boost to the movement,
Deak added.
Cover photo: Andrej Babis (Photo: AFP)
PM Orban: Ukraine’s Hand in the Tisza Party Exposed
„Tisza: made in Ukraine,” PM Orban wrote on social media.
EP to Decide Today on the Immunity of Peter Magyar, laria Salis
Brussels is protecting the Tisza Party's leader.
Hungary FM: Ukraine Holds an Interest in Influencing the Elections + Video
“It is clear what Ukraine’s interest is in next year's Hungarian parliamentary elections, and it is also clear through whom and by what means they intend to assert that interest.”
PM Orban: Zelensky Is Using His Usual Tactic of Moral Blackmail
“It has now become clear that President Zelensky wants to decide what’s best for the Hungarian people,” wrote Viktor Orban on his social media page.
