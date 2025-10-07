Andrej Babis on Europe's Patriots

Hopefully, we will win the next elections and destroy the coalition that is wrecking Europe and is represented by Manfred Weber. Just look at energy prices, or the EU’s migration pact, and so on. Whatever happens in Germany or other countries, we have been strong and we remain strong,

Andrej Babis told Magyar Nemzet.

Daniel Deak: Babis’s Victory Could Give New Strength to Patriots and the V4 in Europe

Daniel Deak took the view that Andrej Babis’s win is a major boost for the Patriots for Europe alliance, as another sitting head of government has now joined the movement.

In addition, the V4 group will also become stronger, since both the Czech and Slovak governments will, from now on, share similar interests with Hungary in supporting Central European cooperation,

said the analyst of the 21st Century Institute.

He recalled that Babis had spoken clearly when asked why Manfred Weber attacked him. According to Babis, it is because the Visegrad countries did not support Weber’s bid for the presidency of the European Commission.

Essentially, it’s a personal vendetta that Weber continues to pursue, at times against the Hungarian Prime Minister, at times against Andrej Babis,

Deak noted.

The analyst added that Babis’s victory means Prime Minister Viktor Orban will gain another ally in the European Council, further strengthening the position of the patriotic, sovereigntist camp.

This opens up serious opportunities for right-wing sovereigntist forces in European politics, enabling them to represent their interests much more strongly at EU summits and negotiations,

he said.