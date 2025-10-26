Janos Boka: Ukraine Is Interested in a Hungarian Government That Works in Its Favor

"Ukraine is interested in a Hungarian government that does not place obstacles in the way of its EU integration process. It wants a government that ensures the European Union continues to provide Ukraine with unlimited financial and military support for as long as the Ukrainians deem it necessary," Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka told Hetek in an interview.
It is absolutely clear Hungary’s current national and sovereign government will not be a partner in such efforts, since it runs counter to Hungarian national interests,
he explained.