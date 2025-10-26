Bóka JánosUkrajnaHetekMagyarország
magyar

Janos Boka: Ukraine Is Interested in a Hungarian Government That Works in Its Favor

In an interview with Hetek, Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka said that Ukraine is interested in seeing a Hungarian government that works in its favor — one that does not obstruct its EU integration and supports additional EU and military resources. However, the current national and sovereign Hungarian government will not be a partner in such efforts, said the minister.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 26. 15:32
Janos Boka, Hungary’s Minister for European Union Affairs (Photo: Hans Lucas)
Janos Boka, Hungary’s Minister for European Union Affairs (Photo: Hans Lucas)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"Ukraine is interested in a Hungarian government that does not place obstacles in the way of its EU integration process. It wants a government that ensures the European Union continues to provide Ukraine with unlimited financial and military support for as long as the Ukrainians deem it necessary," Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka told Hetek in an interview.

Volodimir Zelenszkij és Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelensky and Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)

It is absolutely clear Hungary’s current national and sovereign government will not be a partner in such efforts, since it runs counter to Hungarian national interests,

he explained.

"It is also quite evident that neither the pressure from Brussels nor the earlier pressure from Washington during the Democratic administration has managed to change Hungary’s position. Therefore, it seems fairly clear to the Ukrainians that the only way to achieve such a change in Hungary is through the coming to power of a government more favorable to their interests," he concluded.

Cover photo: Janos Boka, Hungary's Minister for European Union Affairs (Photo: Hans Lucas)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekEurópa

A beszédekről

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Ejtsünk akkor néhány szót a beszédekről – s leginkább a magyarpéteri beszédről.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu