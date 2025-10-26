NémetországOrbán Balázsenergiapolitikakettős mérce
Balazs Orban: Yet Another Lesson in the Double Standards Used by the Pro-War Camp

The pro-war policy pursued by Brussels is once again applying double standards, said the Hungarian PM's Political Director. Balazs Orban pointed out that while Germany is asking the United States for an exemption from the sanctions on Russian oil in order to protect the country's energy security, Brussels continues to attack Hungary for doing the same.

2025. 10. 26.
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photo: Anadolu)
"We have just received another lesson in the double standards of the pro-war camp: when Germany refines Russian oil, it is called responsible energy policy – when Hungary defends its supply security, it is called ‘Russian dependence,’” Balazs Orban, the Political Director to Hungary's Prime Minister, began in his latest post.

Orbán Balázs, a miniszterelnök politikai igazgatója
Balazs Orban, the Political Director to Hungary's Prime Minister (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Kocsis)

The German government has now officially requested an exemption from the United States from the sanctions imposed on Russian oil companies, including Rosneft and Lukoil, so that the refineries responsible for 12 percent of Germany’s oil processing capacity can continue to operate, 

he explained.

"Berlin argues that these refineries are crucial for the country’s energy supply: ‘The sanctions threaten Germany’s energy security and could further weaken the economy.’ In other words, according to the Germans, sanctions imposed by the Americans on Russian energy are harmful, but those pushed by Brussels are desirable. Who can make sense of this?" he concluded.

