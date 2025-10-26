"We have just received another lesson in the double standards of the pro-war camp: when Germany refines Russian oil, it is called responsible energy policy – when Hungary defends its supply security, it is called ‘Russian dependence,’” Balazs Orban, the Political Director to Hungary's Prime Minister, began in his latest post.
The German government has now officially requested an exemption from the United States from the sanctions imposed on Russian oil companies, including Rosneft and Lukoil, so that the refineries responsible for 12 percent of Germany’s oil processing capacity can continue to operate,
he explained.