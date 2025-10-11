Democracy, Liberal-Style: Czech Courts Move to Strip Andrej Babis of Immunity

The same fate may await Tomio Okamura, whose party could become a coalition partner to Babis.

Balazs Nemeth, spokesperson for Fidesz's parliamentary group, reacted to the news on social media:

In the Czech Republic, just a few days after the patriotic Andrej Babis’s election victory, the courts suddenly remembered that they should request to lift the immunity of Babis (!) and the leader (!) of a party considered a potential coalition partner.

Babis is facing a renewed investigation into a more than 20-year-old case concerning the alleged misuse of EU funds connected to one of his companies. Okamura, meanwhile, is being targeted because his campaign posters during last year’s local elections supposedly "offended liberal sensitivities."

Babis: There Is No Case

Two years ago, a Prague court acquitted Andrej Babis of embezzlement charges related to EU subsidies. The politician had previously been accused of unlawfully obtaining 50 million Czech crowns in EU funding through one of his companies, but the court found no evidence of any crime.

According to Balazs Nemeth, the current attack on the right-wing politician is no coincidence.

Liberals in the Czech Republic and Brussels were shocked that another patriotic head of government could come to power who, in alliance with Viktor Orban, would oppose their pro-war, pro-immigration, and anti-European policies. Within a few days, the machinery was already in motion to try to bring down the nascent Babis government with the help of independent courts.

It is especially cynical that all this was happening in the very same week when the European Parliament invoked parliamentary immunity to save a far-left terrorist from prison, the spokesman added.

This is liberal democracy in action. Go Babis! Go Patriots!

concluded Balazs Nemeth in his post.