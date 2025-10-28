A Huge Lie from La Repubblica

In his post on Facebook, Balazs Orban explained the situation in detail, writing that "an Italian journalist approached Viktor Orban on the street in Rome, just before his meeting with Giorgia Meloni, and asked about new U.S. sanctions on Russian oil: 'Do you think the new U.S. sanctions on Russian oil are a mistake by President Trump? Have you discussed this with him?' – the reporter asked. In his response, the Hungarian Prime Minister made clear that he would soon travel to Washington to discuss, among other issues, the question of sanctions with the American President."

Balazs Orban, the Prime Minister’s Political Director (Photo: MTI)