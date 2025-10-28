Orbán BalázsOrbán ViktorolajLa Repubblicamédia
A Huge Lie from La Repubblica

Italy's leftist-liberal newspaper La Repubblica has told such a colossal lie that “the sky practically fell.” The paper attempted to drive a wedge between Donald Trump and Viktor Orban by publishing a completely false claim about the Hungary' Prime Minister. According to Balazs Orban, the Prime Minister’s Political Director, this is a textbook example of how certain media outlets seek to divide global pro-peace forces.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 28. 16:42
Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Political Director (Source: Facebook)
In his post on Facebook, Balazs Orban explained the situation in detail, writing that "an Italian journalist approached Viktor Orban on the street in Rome, just before his meeting with Giorgia Meloni, and asked about new U.S. sanctions on Russian oil: 'Do you think the new U.S. sanctions on Russian oil are a mistake by President Trump? Have you discussed this with him?' – the reporter asked. In his response, the Hungarian Prime Minister made clear that he would soon travel to Washington to discuss, among other issues, the question of sanctions with the American President."

Orbán Balázs (Fotó: MTI)
Balazs Orban quoted Viktor Orban’s actual words:

I am particularly interested in how we can create a workable system for the Hungarian economy, as Hungary is heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas. Without them, prices would skyrocket and serious supply shortages could develop.

Balazs Orban emphasized that

La Repubblica had deliberately distorted this statement and falsely claimed that the Hungarian Prime Minister had called Trump’s decision a 'mistake,' even suggesting that he intended to 'try to have the sanctions withdrawn.' This was never said. The paper simply sold its own interpretation as a direct quote. That is not journalism; that is conscious political manipulation. The aim is to pit pro-peace leaders against one another and thereby undermine the sober, responsible position that opposes war.

"Prime Minister Viktor Orban will represent efforts to achieve peace at the earliest possible opportunity. We look forward to the talks with Donald Trump and will support every U.S. initiative aimed at bringing peace," Balazs Orban concluded.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Political Director (Source: Facebook)

