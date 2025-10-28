In his post on Facebook, Balazs Orban explained the situation in detail, writing that "an Italian journalist approached Viktor Orban on the street in Rome, just before his meeting with Giorgia Meloni, and asked about new U.S. sanctions on Russian oil: 'Do you think the new U.S. sanctions on Russian oil are a mistake by President Trump? Have you discussed this with him?' – the reporter asked. In his response, the Hungarian Prime Minister made clear that he would soon travel to Washington to discuss, among other issues, the question of sanctions with the American President."
A Huge Lie from La Repubblica
Italy's leftist-liberal newspaper La Repubblica has told such a colossal lie that “the sky practically fell.” The paper attempted to drive a wedge between Donald Trump and Viktor Orban by publishing a completely false claim about the Hungary' Prime Minister. According to Balazs Orban, the Prime Minister’s Political Director, this is a textbook example of how certain media outlets seek to divide global pro-peace forces.
Balazs Orban quoted Viktor Orban’s actual words:
I am particularly interested in how we can create a workable system for the Hungarian economy, as Hungary is heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas. Without them, prices would skyrocket and serious supply shortages could develop.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Balazs Orban emphasized that
La Repubblica had deliberately distorted this statement and falsely claimed that the Hungarian Prime Minister had called Trump’s decision a 'mistake,' even suggesting that he intended to 'try to have the sanctions withdrawn.' This was never said. The paper simply sold its own interpretation as a direct quote. That is not journalism; that is conscious political manipulation. The aim is to pit pro-peace leaders against one another and thereby undermine the sober, responsible position that opposes war.
"Prime Minister Viktor Orban will represent efforts to achieve peace at the earliest possible opportunity. We look forward to the talks with Donald Trump and will support every U.S. initiative aimed at bringing peace," Balazs Orban concluded.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Political Director (Source: Facebook)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: Globe's Overwhelming Majority Stands on the Side of Peace
PM Orban spoke to Hungary’s public broadcaster M1 in Rome about the papal audience.
Peter Szijjarto Will Treasure the Letter He Received
Hungary's Foreign Minister was sent a personal letter by a former hostage with dual Israeli-Hungarian citizenship.
PM Orban Calls For Russia–Europe Negotiations
The key question now is who will finance what remains of Ukraine after the war, PM Orban pointed out.
Recognition from the Vatican: "Hungary Has Become the Center for Building Peace”
Viktor Orban’s peace mission thus continued.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: Globe's Overwhelming Majority Stands on the Side of Peace
PM Orban spoke to Hungary’s public broadcaster M1 in Rome about the papal audience.
Peter Szijjarto Will Treasure the Letter He Received
Hungary's Foreign Minister was sent a personal letter by a former hostage with dual Israeli-Hungarian citizenship.
PM Orban Calls For Russia–Europe Negotiations
The key question now is who will finance what remains of Ukraine after the war, PM Orban pointed out.
Recognition from the Vatican: "Hungary Has Become the Center for Building Peace”
Viktor Orban’s peace mission thus continued.