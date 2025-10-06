Miniszterelnöki IrodaOrbán Viktorminiszterelnök
PM Orban: By April the Latest, We Will Rise Above the Forces of Hatred

Cowardly insinuations without facts, cheap emotional manipulation, and boundless hatred. That is their offer to the nation. Discord and destruction, said Prime Minister Viktor Orban describing the left-wing protest staged on Sunday evening.

2025. 10. 06. 10:19
Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office
Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office
“From reconciliation to intimidation,” the Hungarian prime minister began in his Monday morning post. Viktor Orban recalled that Sunday had been an uplifting day.

“An uplifting day, because we re-consecrated the renovated St. Michael's Cathedral in Veszprem. Those who build a church, build the homeland.”

 Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer

The progress in Veszprem is on such a scale that no one can simply overlook it.

“It transcends the trenches of right and left. It is a source of pride for all of us,” the prime minister wrote on his social media page. PM Orban also noted that, at the same time in Budapest, another gathering was held to protest against intimidation.

"They did so amid a barrage of curses, threats, and acts of aggression, all while hiding behind the mask of child protection."

Cowardly insinuations without facts, cheap emotional manipulation, and boundless hatred.

That is their offer to the nation. Discord and destruction. We continue to build.
Churches, roads, factories, schools, and kindergartens. A proud, family-friendly country. And if we do our job well, then by next April at the latest, we will rise above the forces of hatred," concluded the prime minister.

 


Borítókép: Orbán Viktor (Fotó: Miniszterelnöki kommunikációs főosztály/Fischer Zoltán)

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

