Putyinorosz–ukrán háborúTrump-Putyin-találkozóBudapestTrumpSzijjártó Péter
magyar

President Trump Could Bring an End to the War in Budapest

Hungary, as the island of peace, is ready to host the U.S.–Russia summit, and preparations for the event are already underway, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto wrote on Facebook. Following the ceasefire in the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump can now devote his full attention to resolving the Russia-Ukraine war.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 17. 12:24
Hungary, as the island of peace, is ready to host the U.S.–Russia summit (Photo: AFP)
Hungary, as the island of peace, is ready to host the U.S.–Russia summit (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

A summit of historic significance is in the making in Budapest. Hungary has consistently stood up for peace since the start of the war in Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto said. "It is clear that this war cannot be settled on the battlefield, and peace can only be achieved through negotiations. This is why it is good news that Donald Trump  and Vladimir Putin have been in constant contact, and even better news that they will soon meet in person again," he emphasized.

Trump a következő háborúnak Budapesten vethet véget
Trump could bring an end to the Russia–Ukraine war in Budapest (Photo: Attila Polyak)

 

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to Sit Down for Talks in Budapest

Hungary, as the island of peace, is prepared to hold the summit, and everything will be in place for the presidents to conduct successful talks, allowing peace to return to Europe,

he said. "Late yesterday evening, I spoke by phone with both US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and we began the preparations for the summit," Peter Szijjarto he added.

Cover photo: Hungary, as the island of peace, is ready to host the U.S.–Russia summit (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Horváth József
idezojelekkém

Magyar álkémek Brüsszelben

Horváth József avatarja

Hazai titkosszolgála­taink minden magyar biztonságának a megőrzéséért dolgoznak.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu