President Trump Could Bring an End to the War in Budapest

A summit of historic significance is in the making in Budapest. Hungary has consistently stood up for peace since the start of the war in Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto said. "It is clear that this war cannot be settled on the battlefield, and peace can only be achieved through negotiations. This is why it is good news that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have been in constant contact, and even better news that they will soon meet in person again," he emphasized.

Trump could bring an end to the Russia–Ukraine war in Budapest (Photo: Attila Polyak)