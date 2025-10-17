A summit of historic significance is in the making in Budapest. Hungary has consistently stood up for peace since the start of the war in Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto said. "It is clear that this war cannot be settled on the battlefield, and peace can only be achieved through negotiations. This is why it is good news that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have been in constant contact, and even better news that they will soon meet in person again," he emphasized.
President Trump Could Bring an End to the War in Budapest
Hungary, as the island of peace, is ready to host the U.S.–Russia summit, and preparations for the event are already underway, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto wrote on Facebook. Following the ceasefire in the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump can now devote his full attention to resolving the Russia-Ukraine war.
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to Sit Down for Talks in Budapest
Hungary, as the island of peace, is prepared to hold the summit, and everything will be in place for the presidents to conduct successful talks, allowing peace to return to Europe,
he said. "Late yesterday evening, I spoke by phone with both US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and we began the preparations for the summit," Peter Szijjarto he added.
