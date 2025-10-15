“For three days now, the world has been trying to figure out how President Trump managed to do what seemed impossible for decades: bring peace to the Middle East,” PM Orban wrote in a Facebook post.
PM Orban: Get to Work, Europe!
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacted on Facebook to Donald Trump’s success in the Middle East, emphasizing that while Brussels has spent years merely issuing statements, the United States and their allies have quietly achieved peace through persistent diplomacy.
The Prime Minister continued: “There’s one thing we Europeans should take notice of— we have been watching the whole process from the outside.”
While Brussels has been churning out lofty declarations for two years, in the Middle East, the United States and their allies — slowly, persistently, through consistent diplomatic effort — made peace. And we were left to applaud.
According to Viktor Orban, the same kind of European inaction could soon be seen in Ukraine:
If Brussels doesn’t wake up, the same fate awaits us regarding Ukraine. We won't have a seat at the negotiating table and will be relegated as spectators on the sidelines. Or we can do what the Americans did — but that requires negotiating with the Russians too, persistently and in line with our own interests. Get to work, Europe!
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: ZOLTAN FISCHER/ Source: Hungarian Prime Minister's X account)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Balazs Orban: The Logic of Maintaining Good Relations with All Great Powers Works! + Video
The Hungarian Prime Minister’s Political Director spoke with Balazs Nemeth about the peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, as well as the issue of conscription.
Hungary FM: This Needs No Commentary
Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto posted on his social media page, sharing the video in which U.S. President Donald Trump praises Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
PM Orban: President Trump Did It! + Video
Peace summit in the Middle East.
PM Orban Takes a Jab at Brussels: “Don’t Get Offended, Get to Work!”
Trump brought peace to the Middle East, Europe missed out.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Balazs Orban: The Logic of Maintaining Good Relations with All Great Powers Works! + Video
The Hungarian Prime Minister’s Political Director spoke with Balazs Nemeth about the peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, as well as the issue of conscription.
Hungary FM: This Needs No Commentary
Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto posted on his social media page, sharing the video in which U.S. President Donald Trump praises Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
PM Orban: President Trump Did It! + Video
Peace summit in the Middle East.
PM Orban Takes a Jab at Brussels: “Don’t Get Offended, Get to Work!”
Trump brought peace to the Middle East, Europe missed out.