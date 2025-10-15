békeDonald TrumpBrüsszelOrbán Viktor
PM Orban: Get to Work, Europe!

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacted on Facebook to Donald Trump’s success in the Middle East, emphasizing that while Brussels has spent years merely issuing statements, the United States and their allies have quietly achieved peace through persistent diplomacy.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 15. 10:11
Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: ZOLTAN FISCHER/ Source: Hungarian Prime Minister's X account)
“For three days now, the world has been trying to figure out how President Trump managed to do what seemed impossible for decades: bring peace to the Middle East,” PM Orban wrote in a Facebook post.

Orbán Viktor és Donald Trump (Fotó: AFP)
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

The Prime Minister continued: “There’s one thing we Europeans should take notice of— we have been watching the whole process from the outside.”

While Brussels has been churning out lofty declarations for two years, in the Middle East, the United States and their allies — slowly, persistently, through consistent diplomatic effort — made peace. And we were left to applaud.

According to Viktor Orban, the same kind of European inaction could soon be seen in Ukraine:

If Brussels doesn’t wake up, the same fate awaits us regarding Ukraine. We won't have a seat at the negotiating table and will be relegated as spectators on the sidelines. Or we can do what the Americans did — but that requires negotiating with the Russians too, persistently and in line with our own interests. Get to work, Europe!

 

Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: ZOLTAN FISCHER/ Source: Hungarian Prime Minister's X account)

