Viktor Orban Also Had a Role in Bringing About Peace + Video

In the Harcosok oraja (Fighters' Hour) Zoltan Kovacs, State Secretary for International Communications, stated: “You can make fine statements every day about what the ideal international system should look like, but if there is a conflict-ridden region in the world, it’s the Middle East. And if peace can be achieved there, why couldn't it be possible elsewhere?”

Zoltan Kovacs praised the Hungarian Prime Minister's role in the peace process (Source: YouTube)

Those who took part in the Middle East Peace Summit were people who had contributed to achieving peace. Viktor Orban also played a role in bringing about peace, which is why he was there,

Kovacs said, referring to Donald Trump's remarks praising the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Regarding domestic political reactions, Kovacs commented on journalist Reka Papp, who claimed on ATV that these were merely symbolic gestures and that Orban’s presence was insignificant. Kovacs said the reality is different from what the left-wing media portrays. “I’m certain Viktor Orban wasn’t invited merely out of friendship. There is shared ground in terms of values and actions. The fact that peace has now become a topic of discussion — that alone is progress. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is traveling to the United States, because the message from Europe toward Ukraine is not one conducive to achieving peace,” he noted, adding, “Deceiving Ukraine into thinking it can win this conflict by military means is not only hypocritical but deeply dangerous. It drives the country further toward escalation.”

Kovacs recalled:

“From day one, PM Viktor Orban has said: we need peace, and we need to sit down at the negotiating table.”

“The longer a war goes on, the harder it is to end, the more people die, the more bitterness there is. You don’t have to agree with Russia to be willing to talk to them,” the state secretary emphasized.

Kovacs said next week’s EU summit will also address the war, but even before it began, Brussels had already started pushing the narrative that “this is our fight, our struggle”, even though, as he noted, “it is not.” “This narrative appears again in the current summit’s invitation. It’s an informal meeting, but what’s discussed there will later be pushed through formally. This is not a fleeting idea — and nothing about it points toward peace,” he warned.