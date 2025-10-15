Harcosok órájaOrbán ViktorDonald Trumpnémeth balázsKovács Zoltánbékemenet
Viktor Orban Also Had a Role in Bringing About Peace + Video

"Those who took part in the Middle East Peace Summit were people who had contributed to achieving peace. Viktor Orban also played a role in bringing about peace, which is why he was there,” Zoltan Kovacs said on the Harcosok Oraja (Fighters' Hour) program.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 15. 16:04
Zoltan Kovacs, Hungary's State Secretary for International Communications, on Harcosok Oraja (Fighters' Hour) (Source: YouTube)
In the Harcosok oraja (Fighters' Hour) Zoltan Kovacs, State Secretary for International Communications, stated: “You can make fine statements every day about what the ideal international system should look like, but if there is a conflict-ridden region in the world, it’s the Middle East. And if peace can be achieved there, why couldn't it be possible elsewhere?”

Zoltan Kovacs praised the Hungarian Prime Minister's role in the peace process (Source: YouTube)

Those who took part in the Middle East Peace Summit were people who had contributed to achieving peace. Viktor Orban also played a role in bringing about peace, which is why he was there,

Kovacs said, referring to Donald Trump's remarks praising the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Regarding domestic political reactions, Kovacs commented on journalist Reka Papp, who claimed on ATV that these were merely symbolic gestures and that Orban’s presence was insignificant. Kovacs said the reality is different from what the left-wing media portrays. “I’m certain Viktor Orban wasn’t invited merely out of friendship. There is shared ground in terms of values and actions. The fact that peace has now become a topic of discussion — that alone is progress. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is traveling to the United States, because the message from Europe toward Ukraine is not one conducive to achieving peace,” he noted, adding, “Deceiving Ukraine into thinking it can win this conflict by military means is not only hypocritical but deeply dangerous. It drives the country further toward escalation.”

Kovacs recalled:

“From day one, PM Viktor Orban has said: we need peace, and we need to sit down at the negotiating table.”

“The longer a war goes on, the harder it is to end, the more people die, the more bitterness there is. You don’t have to agree with Russia to be willing to talk to them,” the state secretary emphasized.

Kovacs said next week’s EU summit will also address the war, but even before it began, Brussels had already started pushing the narrative that “this is our fight, our struggle”, even though, as he noted, “it is not.” “This narrative appears again in the current summit’s invitation. It’s an informal meeting, but what’s discussed there will later be pushed through formally. This is not a fleeting idea — and nothing about it points toward peace,” he warned.

Hungary's Place Is in the EU

Responding to the Democratic Coalition’s (DK) petition to prevent Hungary from leaving the EU and NATO, Kovacs said, “It can’t be easy for them. They’re the ones on the left constantly spreading the idea that Viktor Orban wants to leave the EU, even though this has never once been raised at any government meeting or forum since 2010.”

On migration, he said, “It’s a lie that twenty-six countries agree with illegal immigration. A growing number of members are speaking out against it.”
He added that Hungary’s task is to “remind Europe’s leaders that Europe is not like that — it’s a community of sovereign nations.”

When asked about Katalin Cseh and the Momentum Party’s pro-war stance, Kovacs said,“They’re spreading the most shameless lies, even though they said they wouldn’t even run in the 2026 elections. We’re trying to bring common sense back into an increasingly toxic debate.”

He added that Andrej Babis’s recent election victory in the Czech Republic strengthens the Visegrad Four (V4), noting: “France is in chaos, Germany too. Babis’s words are based on reason, and the V4 is growing stronger thanks to his victory."

"The V4 is not about opposing something; it’s about asserting our own interests — particularly our shared stance on the war,”

the state secretary stressed.

The Tisza Party Would Dismantle Benefits, Assistance

On the Roma community and rumors that the government “buys” their votes, Kovacs said such accusations aim to sow distrust. “Yes, the economy isn’t the same as before the war, before 2021, but employment hasn’t dropped — including among our many Roma compatriots. The Roma know who supports them: not with handouts, but with work and a decent life. They know who they want to vote for.”

He also pointed out that today's young people do not have to face what adults had to face before the change of regime, under a dictatorship. The numerous measures and family policy support are also intended for them and to help them too. “These support programs don’t exist by chance — they were built up over time. The flat-rate income tax didn’t happen overnight." In reference to the Tisza Party's proposed Tisza Tax, he said, "A progressive tax system would destroy the entire system of family and social support. The government believes in a work-based society, where assistance is tied to employment.”

Peace March on October 23

As head of the task force coordinating the October 23 national celebrations, Kovacs said preparations are on track. This year, along with the usual events, there will again be a Peace March, just as in 2022, and

Prime Minister Viktor Orban will deliver a speech at Kossuth Square.

“On October 22, we’ll celebrate at the University of Technology and at Bem Jozsef Square as usual. On the 23rd, at 7:30 a.m. the national flag will be hoisted outside the Parliament, the Peace March will gather at Elvis Presley Square from 9 a.m., depart at 11, and at 1 p.m. Prime Minister Orban will give his speech at Kossuth Square,” Kovacs said of the holiday weekend's events.

Cover photo: Zoltan Kovacs, Hungary's State Secretary for International Communications, on Harcosok Oraja (Fighters' Hour) (Source: YouTube)

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

