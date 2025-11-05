Rendkívüli

Allahu Akbart kiáltva gázoltak el tíz embert Franciaországban

Orbán Viktorminiszterelnökszja-mentességédesanyagyermek
magyar

PM Orban: 15 Percent Pay Raise, Effective Immediately

Mothers raising three children are now receiving their first income-tax-free salaries, while from January, the benefit will extend to mothers with two children.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 05. 13:14
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"We are not making empty promises. These days, mothers raising three children are receiving their first income-tax-free salaries."

"It is no small amount, a 15 percent pay raise, effective immediately,"

wrote Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his social media page, noting that this measure affects some 250,000 mothers, all of whom are eligible for the exemption for life, regardless of the age of their children.

Even those who did not vote for us will benefit,

the Prime Minister emphasized, adding that mothers raising two children should also prepare, as from January 1, 2026, they too will gradually gain full income tax exemption.

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Odrobina Kristóf
idezojelekTisza-adó

Ruszin-Szendi Romulusz óriási veszélyben lehet a legutóbbi kirohanása után

Odrobina Kristóf avatarja

A bukott katonának talán érdemes lenne inkább a szabad ég alatt billentyűzetet ragadnia.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu