PM Orban: 15 Percent Pay Raise, Effective Immediately

"We are not making empty promises. These days, mothers raising three children are receiving their first income-tax-free salaries."

"It is no small amount, a 15 percent pay raise, effective immediately,"

wrote Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his social media page, noting that this measure affects some 250,000 mothers, all of whom are eligible for the exemption for life, regardless of the age of their children.

Even those who did not vote for us will benefit,

the Prime Minister emphasized, adding that mothers raising two children should also prepare, as from January 1, 2026, they too will gradually gain full income tax exemption.