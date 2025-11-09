“There is a civilizational-level struggle taking place in the Western world today over how exactly the entity we call ‘the West’ should look like. Traditionally, there has always been a great battle within Western politics — let’s put it this way — between the right, meaning those who have remained within the Christian, national, Western tradition and build their political programs on that foundation, and those who have stepped out of or fallen from that tradition — the leftist progressive world, who also have their own globalist vision and are building their own power structures. This struggle has been unfolding for 150 years in Europe,” PM Orban explained when speaking to Magyar Nemzet.
Viktor Orban Reveals His Plan to Magyar Nemzet
“I have a plan for Hungary to take part in the great international swirl in such a way that we clearly understand our interests, know the situation, and take the right steps ahead of everyone else,” Hungary's prime minister told Magyar Nemzet. Viktor Orban also spoke about the significance of his agreement on the U.S. financial shield.
What's at stake is to bring the world back within the framework of European Christianity
The liberal-globalist progressive side has moved so far toward extremes that it now puts forward absurd visions for building society — particularly when it comes to families and LGBTQ issues, migration, and open-border concepts — which have driven Western civilization to the brink of collapse. Through migration, through demographic challenges, through changes in public security. And now we have to fix this. So, for the political forces that have remained within the European Western Christian tradition — let’s simply call them the 'right' — we must win this match and bring this world back within those frameworks. So this is what's at stake,
– the prime minister emphasized, adding:
My plan is for Hungary to understand that this struggle is taking place — and that it’s about our own skin. We must understand in time what is going to happen, because if a small country reacts too late, it’s finished. To adapt and prepare for such a change, we must understand this civilizational struggle down to its deepest connections and in time. That’s what I’m working on — so that every Hungarian understands it. And ultimately, we must find answers to these civilizational challenges: migration, security, family, demography, education — what we teach our children — adaptation to modern technology, internationalism versus patriotism, the question of sovereignty.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Viktor Orban: Good Morning, Brussels!
Mr. Orban told the daily Magyar Nemzet that his plan is for Hungary to have a clear understanding of its interests, its situation, and to make the right decisions.
I have a plan for Hungary to take part in this great international swirl in such a way that we precisely know our interests, understand the situation, and take the proper steps ahead of everyone else. I’ve been doing this since 2010 — from migration policy to constitutional amendments, to the economic system, to family support. So, this is not an intellectual pastime, a game of trying to be smarter than everyone else — though that, too, is a goal — but a matter of survival for the Hungarian people. If you don’t recognize the connections in time, you’re in trouble. That’s the first thing,
– PM Orban said, before adding specifics:
Since there are opponents on the field — which we haven’t mentioned before — I signed an agreement yesterday with the American president about a U.S. financial shield.
He continued:
If Hungary were to face any external attack — against its financial system, for instance — the Americans have given their word that, in such a case, they would protect Hungary’s financial stability. This is extremely important. So, if Hungary were to face any external, let’s say speculative or politically motivated attack, we can count on an American financial shield. That’s how I’m calculating the future. Good morning, Brussels!
Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Facebook)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
A New Chapter Begins in U.S.–Hungary Defense Cooperation
We have achieved tangible results.
PM Orban Speaks of a “Golden Age” in U.S.–Hungary Relations
The prime minister shared a video of the statement on his social media page.
Donald Trump: Viktor Orban Was Right About Immigration + Video
PM Orban shared a video on his social media page with the caption: “Illegal migration? Zilch! Zero!”
Tisza Data Breach Scandal: When a Ukrainian Gift Comes at a Cost
What's more, the company developing the app operates with secret service ties, Mate Kocsis pointed out.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
A New Chapter Begins in U.S.–Hungary Defense Cooperation
We have achieved tangible results.
PM Orban Speaks of a “Golden Age” in U.S.–Hungary Relations
The prime minister shared a video of the statement on his social media page.
Donald Trump: Viktor Orban Was Right About Immigration + Video
PM Orban shared a video on his social media page with the caption: “Illegal migration? Zilch! Zero!”
Tisza Data Breach Scandal: When a Ukrainian Gift Comes at a Cost
What's more, the company developing the app operates with secret service ties, Mate Kocsis pointed out.