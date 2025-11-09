Viktor Orban Reveals His Plan to Magyar Nemzet

“There is a civilizational-level struggle taking place in the Western world today over how exactly the entity we call ‘the West’ should look like. Traditionally, there has always been a great battle within Western politics — let’s put it this way — between the right, meaning those who have remained within the Christian, national, Western tradition and build their political programs on that foundation, and those who have stepped out of or fallen from that tradition — the leftist progressive world, who also have their own globalist vision and are building their own power structures. This struggle has been unfolding for 150 years in Europe,” PM Orban explained when speaking to Magyar Nemzet.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban gave an interview to our newspaper on his flight home from Washington. Source: Facebook