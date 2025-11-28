PM Orban: We Can Assist Serbia by Sharing What We Have

At the press conference, Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized that it was an honor to receive the award together with President Vucic. According to the prime minister, Serbia and Hungary must coordinate on a weekly basis, and for this purpose the foreign ministers have been tasked with establishing the closest possible cooperation.

The prime minister also noted that he and the Serbian president would discuss the issues of the war, the sanctions, and Serbia’s energy supply difficulties over a working lunch.

Responding to a question about how Hungary can assist Serbia, the Prime Minister stressed that Hungary does not possess significant domestic oil reserves and therefore must rely on imports, primarily on Russian oil.

The Americans have imposed sanctions. I had, and have, two tasks. The first was to ensure that Hungary is exempted from the U.S. sanctions, and I have secured that exemption. The second task now is to ensure that there is actual fuel, not only documents and permits, but real oil and gas in the coming days. On Friday I will hold negotiations to this end. I hope with success, and then there will be fuel, and there will be exemption from sanctions as well, meaning that Russian oil and gas will continue to flow into Hungary. And if we have it, then you will also have it. So to the question of how we can assist you, my answer is: we will share with you what we have,

the Hungarian Prime Minister said.