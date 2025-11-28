In recognition of their exceptional diplomatic efforts, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic are the recipients of this year’s Pasztor Istvan Prize. The award was conferred by the Pasztor Istvan Foundation for their work in advancing Serbian-Hungarian relations and strengthening trust and cooperation between the two nations.
PM Orban: We Can Assist Serbia by Sharing What We Have
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic have been awarded this year’s Pasztor Istvan Prize, bestowed by the Pasztor Istvan Foundation in recognition of their outstanding and enduring contributions to the development of Serbian-Hungarian relations, the strengthening of historical reconciliation between the two nations, and the reinforcement of strategic partnership. After receiving the award in Subotica (Szabadka), Viktor Orban and Serbia's President held a joint press conference. Hungary's Prime Minister indicated that during a working lunch, they would also discuss issues related to the war, the sanctions, and Serbia’s energy supply difficulties.
At the press conference, Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized that it was an honor to receive the award together with President Vucic. According to the prime minister, Serbia and Hungary must coordinate on a weekly basis, and for this purpose the foreign ministers have been tasked with establishing the closest possible cooperation.
The prime minister also noted that he and the Serbian president would discuss the issues of the war, the sanctions, and Serbia’s energy supply difficulties over a working lunch.
Responding to a question about how Hungary can assist Serbia, the Prime Minister stressed that Hungary does not possess significant domestic oil reserves and therefore must rely on imports, primarily on Russian oil.
The Americans have imposed sanctions. I had, and have, two tasks. The first was to ensure that Hungary is exempted from the U.S. sanctions, and I have secured that exemption. The second task now is to ensure that there is actual fuel, not only documents and permits, but real oil and gas in the coming days. On Friday I will hold negotiations to this end. I hope with success, and then there will be fuel, and there will be exemption from sanctions as well, meaning that Russian oil and gas will continue to flow into Hungary. And if we have it, then you will also have it. So to the question of how we can assist you, my answer is: we will share with you what we have,
the Hungarian Prime Minister said.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Viktor Orban underlined that it is essential to have the infrastructure required for energy security in place, so that Hungary can provide assistance to Serbia whenever necessary.
We are accelerating the construction of the Hungarian section of the Serbia-Hungary oil pipeline,
the Prime Minister announced at the press conference held in Subotica after his talks with the Serbian President. In response to a question, he stated firmly that he and the Serbian President made the right decision when agreeing to build an oil pipeline between Serbia and Hungary. In this context, PM Orban noted that if global political circumstances change — as has occurred before — it may well happen that Serbia will supply Hungary, just as occurred in the case of natural gas: initially Hungary supplied Serbia, but today Hungary receives natural gas from the south.
Vucic: Viktor Orban Has Always Stood by Us
I am profoundly grateful to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for what he is doing for Serbian-Hungarian friendship, and he is always at our side when we are in need of help,
the Serbian President said at their joint press conference. He added:
The Serbian people can always count on the Hungarian people, and Hungary can likewise count on Serbia.
Answering a question, Serbia's President explained that when the sanctions were announced, Serbia prepared for the difficulties so that there would be no disruption of heating, electricity supply, or fuel supply.
The problem arises because the country’s only oil refinery includes Russian ownership, and the sale of that stake did not take place by the expected deadline. Therefore, we turned to Hungary for assistance,
he added.
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Subotica (Szabadka), Serbia (Photo: MTI)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: I Am Traveling to Moscow to Ensure Hungary’s Energy Supply
Prime Minister Viktor Orban set out for Moscow early Friday morning to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Hungarians Reject Ban on Russian Oil and Gas
The ban would cost an average household more than half a million forints in additional expenses per year.
Csaba Domotor: Everyone Supporting Brussels’ War Frenzy Shares the Blame
Von der Leyen and the war-hawks are responsible for Europe’s decline, the Hungarian MEP says.
Viktoria Ferenc: In Ukraine, People Are Crying Out for Peace
“You send money and weapons to prolong the war, and the locals are expected to supply the bodies. It’s a cynical and inhumane approach,” the Fidesz-KDNP MEP said.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Komment
Összesen 0 komment
A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: I Am Traveling to Moscow to Ensure Hungary’s Energy Supply
Prime Minister Viktor Orban set out for Moscow early Friday morning to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Hungarians Reject Ban on Russian Oil and Gas
The ban would cost an average household more than half a million forints in additional expenses per year.
Csaba Domotor: Everyone Supporting Brussels’ War Frenzy Shares the Blame
Von der Leyen and the war-hawks are responsible for Europe’s decline, the Hungarian MEP says.
Viktoria Ferenc: In Ukraine, People Are Crying Out for Peace
“You send money and weapons to prolong the war, and the locals are expected to supply the bodies. It’s a cynical and inhumane approach,” the Fidesz-KDNP MEP said.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!