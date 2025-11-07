PM Orban to Magyar Nemzet: Hungary, U.S. Open a New Chapter of Alliance and Cooperation

“We have a major plan. After eliminating the misguided and damaging measures introduced against Hungary by the Biden administration, we are now opening a new chapter in U.S.–Hungarian cooperation,” PM Orban said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that there are specific issues to be resolved and clear goals to achieve, adding that his discussions with President Trump will focus on both.

PM Orban pointed to the U.S. sanctions on Russian fossil fuels as one of the most serious problems facing Hungary.

If those sanctions remain in place, they will cause enormous damage to Hungarian households and businesses." He made it clear that he intends to reach practical results: “We want results and tangible goals. There are opportunities for cooperation in science, research, energy, and defense. I intend to take advantage of those. The talks are well-prepared, and I’m arriving here with a very good chance of success.

Regarding the energy issue, PM Orban said he would lay out the effects the sanctions are having on Hungary and personally ask President Trump to grant Hungary the same exemptions already extended to certain companies and nations. “I have strong arguments for why Hungary should be added to that list — for reasons that are entirely rational and justified,” he stated.