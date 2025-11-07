WashingtonOrbán ViktorOrbán-Trump-csúcsDonald Trump
PM Orban to Magyar Nemzet: Hungary, U.S. Open a New Chapter of Alliance and Cooperation

“We have a big plan,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban tells Magyar Nemzet en route to Washington. In the exclusive interview, the Prime Minister discusses his expectations regarding his upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump and shares insights about the planned Budapest Peace Summit.

Hagyánek Andrea
2025. 11. 07. 12:54
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
“We have a major plan. After eliminating the misguided and damaging measures introduced against Hungary by the Biden administration, we are now opening a new chapter in U.S.–Hungarian cooperation,” PM Orban said.

Orbán Viktor és Donald Trump
"We are now opening a new chapter in U.S.–Hungarian cooperation,” (Photo: YOAN VALAT/POOL)

The Prime Minister emphasized that there are specific issues to be resolved and clear goals to achieve, adding that his discussions with President Trump will focus on both. 

PM Orban pointed to the U.S. sanctions on Russian fossil fuels as one of the most serious problems facing Hungary.

If those sanctions remain in place, they will cause enormous damage to Hungarian households and businesses." He made it clear that he intends to reach practical results: “We want results and tangible goals. There are opportunities for cooperation in science, research, energy, and defense. I intend to take advantage of those. The talks are well-prepared, and I’m arriving here with a very good chance of success.

Regarding the energy issue, PM Orban said he would lay out the effects the sanctions are having on Hungary and personally ask President Trump to grant Hungary the same exemptions already extended to certain companies and nations. “I have strong arguments for why Hungary should be added to that list — for reasons that are entirely rational and justified,” he stated.

The Prime Minister noted that relations between Washington and Budapest have already entered "a new, fruitful phase" under Trump’s leadership: “Anyone traveling to America can feel the difference. The punitive visa restrictions imposed under the Biden administration have been lifted. Hungarians can now travel to the U.S. freely, and that means a lot — for students, for workers, for families.” He added that the improved relationship can even be felt by Hungarians living in towns where American investments have materialized in the last few months.

Seven new American investments have been launched in recent months, creating well-paying jobs and new opportunities for local communities and Hungarian small- and medium-sized businesses,

Viktor Orban explained.

He underscored that protecting Hungarian households is one of his top priorities in Washington:

If I can’t secure changes to the sanctions policy, Hungarian families will face severe energy price hikes. My duty is to prevent that and defend their interests here in America. The same applies to our small businesses.

He stressed that success in energy and defense talks would boost Hungary’s national security and attract more U.S. investment — benefits that citizens will “feel in their everyday lives.”

He also tied the economic question to peace in Europe:

If we can achieve peace, not only Hungarian families but all European families would be better off. The conflict has been choking Europe’s economy, including ours. Ending it could unleash growth of a magnitude larger across the continent,

the PM emphasized.

PM Orban said Europe needs a new security framework capable of defending itself against external threats: “Hungary and other European nations must establish a new security structure by developing real military capabilities to protect our continent. That’s what we call balance. If we fail to do this, the next generation will live under the constant shadow of war.”

He confirmed that the Budapest Peace Summit, which will bring Presidents Trump  and Putin together “could happen any day.”

Once the remaining issues in U.S.–Russia talks are settled, the peace summit could take place within days — and from there, a ceasefire and peace agreement could quickly follow.

He added that if Europe’s major powers recognized that “this war cannot be won on the front lines,” there would be no need for Hungary to conduct its own peace mission.

In response to a question, PM Orban said he has “no reason to worry or be nervous" about the talks.

This will be my sixth meeting with President Trump, and my fifth American president overall. At this point, what’s there to be nervous about? I’ve been doing this for a long time. I have a strong team — serious, capable people. Even if I were off my game for a moment, they’d back me up. I know every dossier and every point of agreement and where we need to hammer out a compromise.

Viktor Orban also drew a contrast with his dealings in Brussels: “We’re going to our allies now, not our adversaries. That’s a different world from Brussels, where I have to constantly be on guard and watch my back to defend against problems”

Closing the interview, PM Orban emphasized that Hungary’s mission is twofold: “First, to keep the war out of the country; second, to build the foundations for the next decade of economic growth — through security and a modern defense industry. That requires technological and business partners.”

He said Hungary is finding those partners all over the world: — from Russia and China to the Arab world, Turkey, and now America.

My circle of friends keeps growing. More and more countries want Hungary to succeed. Someday I’ll have to surround Brussels too — but that’s a task for another time,

PM Viktor Orban told Magyar Nemzet with a smile.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

