“How is it even possible,” Mate Kocsis, parliamentary leader of Fidesz, posted on social media, “that anyone would accept an offer from a Ukrainian company—one that clearly operates with Ukrainian intelligence connections—to ‘develop an app for the Tisza Party as a gift’?!”

Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar (Photo: Krisztian Mate)

The Tisza Party has been thrown into chaos after the personal data of its supporters leaked online. That panic is plain to see on Peter Magyar himself, who—as the left-wing party leader—has been spinning one falsehood after another about the Tisza data breach scandal in an attempt to save face.

This entire situation raises serious questions. First and foremost: why do the Ukrainians need personal data from so many Hungarian citizens—and what do they plan to do with it? The case poses major ethical and national security concerns, and the Tisza data breach itself could constitute a criminal offense.

The party’s unprecedented crisis deepened further when not only supporters’ data, but also internal communications among Tisza insiders, surfaced from the app’s system. The leaked internal exchanges exposed the circumstances of the breach and

made it absolutely clear that Peter Magyar was lying yet again.

If all that weren’t enough, new revelations show that the head of the Ukrainian company behind the app has links to extremist, neo-Nazi organizations.

Oleh Ostroverkh, the company’s leader, reportedly forced subordinates to donate and assist radical nationalist groups.